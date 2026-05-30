Man Utd ‘line up’ £43m Rafael Leao signing as he reaches decision on leaving AC Milan

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘lining up’ a move for Rafael Leao, who has made a decision on his AC Milan future.

Leao has been sporadically linked with a move to Man Utd and other Premier League sides over recent years, and there was a time when he was considered one of the best wingers in Europe.

However, Leao is coming off a disappointing 2025/26 campaign in which he lost some fan support, and it is now being suggested that AC Milan could cash in on the winger this summer.

In previous transfer windows, Leao has been priced out of an exit from the Serie A giants with a valuation over £100m, but AC Milan’s stance has softened in recent months as they look to offload him.

And Man Utd have been mooted as a destination for Leao, though this is likely to purely be pushed by Leao and/or AC Milan’s representatives to increase interest.

A report this week claimed Man Utd could make as many as seven signings this summer, and they could strengthen on the flanks.

READ: Man United ‘will not’ sign another midfielder this summer after £75m/£65m/£100m Anderson surrender

Man Utd ‘line up’ Rafael Leao signing

You have to feel that United are likely to look elsewhere than Leao due to the potential high cost of his deal with his fee and salary plus his recent decline, but a report from Football Insider claims they are ‘lining up’ this signing.

Reports in Italy have claimed that his valuation stands at around £43m, and Football Insider claims AC Milan are ‘ready to sanction’ a ‘cut-price deal’ for Leao.

The report adds:

‘The 26-year-old is on the radar of several clubs across Europe heading into the window, although sources say that he is not one of United’s “top targets” at present. ‘Michael Carrick’s side have a new wideman as one of their main priorities to add to the squad ahead of next season, and Leao is among a lengthy list of names that they are currently considering.’

READ MORE: £130m Man Utd striker ‘dream’ revealed as five elite goalscorers shortlisted



However, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims Leao is currently keen to remain at AC Milan beyond this summer.

The report explains:

‘He’s undoubtedly left feeling very upset and disappointed by the treatment he’s received from the Rossoneri fans in recent months. He hoped for greater understanding from the fans, but he doesn’t feel like he’s at the end of his career, as an outside observer might think. ‘So much so that he’s told Ibrahimovic he wants to stay, to put the most difficult season he’s had at Milanello behind him and return to being one of the squad’s key players. He’s probably already seeing himself slipping back into the wing, with that smile he’s lost for too long. At this point, two very simple things need to be figured out: who the coach will be and what he thinks of Rafa.’

READ NEXT: Slot can fix Liverpool in four steps without any new wingers; seven PL No.10’s ‘far better’ than Fernandes

