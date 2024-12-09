Man Utd put La Liga director on shortlist to replace Dan Ashworth at Old Trafford

Man Utd are looking at Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta as one candidate to replace Dan Ashworth, according to reports.

The Red Devils revealed on Sunday that Ashworth had left the club by “mutual agreement” after a morning of speculation around his future.

Man Utd spent months chasing his signature earlier this year with Newcastle demanding millions in compensation after being forced to put Ashworth on gardening leave.

It was obvious that Sir Jim Ratcliffe viewed Ashworth as a key figure in his plans to revamp the recruitment structure at Old Trafford but, after just five months, he’s gone.

A short statement on Sunday read: “Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement. We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future.”

Man Utd have made a terrible start to the new season with Erik ten Hag sacked by the Red Devils hierarchy after winning just three of nine Premier League matches this season.

New head coach Ruben Amorim has hardly improved their fortunes so far with a draw, two wins and two losses in all competitions, to continue the club’s inconsistency.

The appointment of Amorim was understood to be a key reason as to why Ashworth left Man Utd over the weekend with the former Red Devils sporting director hoping they would give Gareth Southgate the job.

And now it’s likely that Ashworth’s replacement could come from abroad too with Gianluca Di Marzio insisting that Man Utd are “evaluating” Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta.

Di Marzio wrote on X: “#AtleticoMadrid sporting director Andrea #Berta is one of the possibilities that #ManchesterUnited is evaluating to replace Dan #Ashworth.”

Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe has become unpopular in recent months after making a number of cost-cutting decisions as he seeks more room to make signings and help the Red Devils make a profit.

Ratcliffe told United We Stand: “Manchester United has become mediocre. It is supposed to be one of the best football clubs in the world. We have to make some difficult and unpopular decisions. If you shy away from the difficult decisions, then nothing much is going to change.”

The Man Utd co-owner added: “I know we get criticism in the press, but we do need to challenge the cost of running this club because what I want to be free for us to do is buy really good footballers, not spend so much of the money on infrastructure.

“We can’t run a business at a loss, which is where United have been in the last couple of years.”