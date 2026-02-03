Gary Lineker backs Man Utd star to beat Arsenal duo to PL Player of the Season award

Gary Lineker reckons Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has a chance of beating Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes to the Premier League Player of the Season award.

The Red Devils have been in brilliant form since Michael Carrick took over as interim manager with the former midfielder leading them to three wins out of three.

Carrick started off by winning two of the hardest games of the season against Man City and Arsenal before overcoming Fulham on Sunday in a different kind of challenge.

Fernandes has been a bright spark in a miserable few years for Man Utd under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, and the Portugal international has provided four assists in Carrick’s first three matches.

That has taken Fernandes to five goals and 12 assists in 21 Premier League matches this season and Lineker reckons the Man Utd midfielder could pip Arsenal duo Rice and Gabriel to the Player of the Season gong.

Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast: “They have got some talent in that [Manchester United] squad.

“[Matheus] Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo have settled in very well. Bruno is playing further forward and got himself a couple of assists.

“We were talking a bit earlier on with a few of the lads about the Player of the Year award and the possible frontrunners.

“It’s only February so it’s early but if United continue to go really well and Bruno gets a few more goals and assists… I mean, who else would be in the running?

“Erling Haaland will be if he starts scoring again which he will. Declan Rice and Gabriel, who is a fantastic defender.

“There’s no one obviously at the moment but he’s a bloody good footballer you know, Bruno Fernandes. He’s a really good player.”

Fellow pundit Micah Richards added on the Man Utd captain: “He’s a top, top player.

“The manager is playing him in the right position and he’s shining. Even when United weren’t doing great he always stepped up with something.”

A maximum nine points from Carrick’s first three matches has seen Man Utd move up to fourth in the Premier League table as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

Lineker added: “What a great start for Michael Carrick, it’s great for him and a real lift for the club the way it’s started.

“I can’t see there’s any real point of making a decision before the end of the season. You can’t win three or four games and make the decision and give him a contract.

“The sensible thing would be to wait until the end of the season and see how it goes and then look at the situation.

“But he’s done everything right so far. He’s clearly an intelligent guy, we could see that by the way he played. It’s a really, really good start.”

