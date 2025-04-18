Man Utd: Lineker tells Amorim he needs star who Ten Hag sold in ‘nonsensical’ decision

Gary Lineker insists former Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay is exactly the player Ruben Amorim needs to get his system working at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils produced an incredible comeback to beat Lyon in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday night.

Man Utd surrendered a position of comfort at 4-2 up on aggregrate at half-time, thanks to first-half goals from Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot, to finding themselves 6-4 down in extra time to ten-man Lyon.

However, that set up one of the best comebacks in Europa League history, with Man Utd scoring three times – through Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire – in seven extra-time minutes to win the tie 7-6 on aggregate.

Despite that victory, Man Utd are still struggling to get to grips with Amorim’s system and tactics, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have a big summer ahead if they want to provide the Portuguese head coach with the new players he needs to be successful.

Scotland international McTominay was sold while Erik ten Hag was still at the club in the summer with the Red Devils looking to give themselves some wriggle room as they looked to overcome the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

McTominay is having an incredible time at Napoli this summer and there have even been reports that Man Utd could target his return in the summer transfer window.

Former Tottenham and England striker Lineker insists that former Man Utd midfielder McTominay is “exactly the player I would say would actually work in an Amorim system”.

Lineker said on the Rest is Football podcast: “Talking about players who have left Man United, Scott McTominay, scored two more goals, one of them an absolute beauty for Napoli at the beginning of the week.

“It’s remarkable how well some of the United players that were there are doing now. It just jumped into my head because Scott McTominay is exactly the player I would say would actually work in an Amorim system. He’s what they need.

“I know they were half-forced to sell him because of this PSR and he’s a local lad and he was brought through, which we all think is nonsensical and a ridiculous feature of this particular rule.

“But, yeah, there’s him, Rashford looks like a different human being. So, it suggests and all the evidence is there that United, it’s kind of a bit rotten there at the minute.”

