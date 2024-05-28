Man Utd: Lineker risks Ten Hag ‘upset’ once again as he predicts the Dutchman’s successor

Gary Lineker predicts that former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will take over from Erik ten Hag at Man Utd ahead of the new season.

The Red Devils won the FA Cup final against arch-rivals Man City 2-1 on Saturday against most people’s predictions to end a dreary season on a high.

Ten Hag had been coming under immense pressure before the final with a report from The Guardian claiming that the Dutchman would be sacked whether or not they beat City.

However, reports since their triumph have claimed that Ten Hag has growing support among the Man Utd board and that there is now a chance he could stay, although that is still far from certain.

Lineker and Alan Shearer were involved in a tense interview with Ten Hag during the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup final and the Match of the Day host has now risked the wrath of the Man Utd boss again by claiming Pochettino could take his job.

“There were a few rumours about Pochettino and he said a few things that made you think all was not well at Chelsea,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast. “But I just couldn’t believe it [his sacking].

“It doesn’t make any sense. In terms of Pochettino, the way they finished the season, his position as a coach, I don’t think that’s gone down at all in people’s minds, I think he’ll be fine and will get a good job.

“I’m tempted to say possibly Manchester United but we don’t want to upset Erik or the United fans again!”

On Pochettino’s departure from Chelsea, Shearer added: “He’s better off out of there.That is the very, very best he could have done when you look at where they finished.

“He got them to a final and a semi-final and back into Europe. I honestly don’t think he could have done any better than he did. It’s just a mad football club.

“There must have been a fall-out but whoever goes in there can never complain about what goes on because you take that job knowing it’s a bit of a mad football club.

“He’s better off out, isn’t he? He’s a good man and a good coach, he will get a really good job somewhere.”

On speculation before the FA Cup final that Ten Hag would be sacked by Man Utd regardless of the result, Shearer continued: “If United were going to keep Ten Hag on, I am sure they would have come out and said that at some stage before the FA Cup final.

“Instead, the silence has been deafening, and I think that is pretty telling. At the same time, I do understand why Ten Hag’s future is in doubt because of how bad large parts of this season have been.

“Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and it is not acceptable for them to finish eighth, or go out of the Champions League in the group stage the way they did.

“This performance gives their fans something to celebrate, at least, but we don’t know what is going to happen next with United, and whether this is the start of something bigger or just the end for Ten Hag. If it is the latter, then what a way to sign off.”

