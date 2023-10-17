Man Utd-linked director responds to Ratcliffe ‘offer’ with key Old Trafford figure ‘under scrutiny’

Former Liverpool chief Michael Edwards has reportedly decided that he is not interested in joining their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

There has finally been a breakthrough in the takeover process at Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to buy a 25% stake in the Premier League giants.

The INEOS chief – along with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim – has been leading the race to oust the Glazer family over the past eleven months.

While Ratcliffe was open to a partial takeover, Sheikh Jassim was only interested in a 100% proposal and he has now pulled out of the running to acquire Man Utd.

Ratcliffe’s bid is expected to be formalised in the coming days. Earlier this week, it was indicated that the Brit intends to ‘make his own appointments on the football side’ if his investment gets officially approved.

The appointment of a new director of football is said to be on Ratcliffe’s agenda, with Edwards, Paul Mitchell and Julian Ward among the potential candidates to join Man Utd.

Football Insider are now reporting that Edwards’ ‘response to Ratcliffe’s offer has been revealed’ as he has ‘no plans to return to sporting director roles as United step up their interest when the first stage of their takeover is complete’.

It is suggested that Ratcliffe’s arrival could force ‘significant changes in sporting personnel’ with current director John Murtough ‘under scrutiny’. The report explains.

‘It remains to be seen if such changes can be made before the next transfer window, given that it will take around eight weeks for the share deal, in which Ineos take over the football side of the business, to be completed. ‘But Edwards is a target for the new Man United regime, as is Paul Mitchell, the former Tottenham transfer chief who is sporting director at Monaco and has experience across a number of European clubs. ‘However, Edwards has already gone down a different route in his career since his departure from Liverpool in the summer of 2022. ‘Following a year-long break from the game he launched a consultancy company in September called Ludonautics, working for multiple clubs and ownership groups. ‘That does not preclude him from taking a permanent employment role but Edwards’ stance is that he is not looking to return to a sporting director position at a major club.’

