Man Utd linked with four strikers but it’s another Dutchman who could arrive first

Manchester United do not want to do any business in January but they really do need a striker, with Lois Openda among those mentioned.

PASS THE DUTCHIE

This is not the first time we have seen Manchester United linked with Donyell Malen but it’s the first time we have seen – in the Mail on this occasion – the connection made between the Dutch winger and Erik ten Hag, who share the same agency (like many of Manchester United’s signings).

Now we would hope that a new version of Manchester United would not rely so greatly on the policy of ‘Ten Hag brings in his old players/fellow clients of his agents’ (it has not gone well this season) but United might be so desperate in January that they give that one last whirl with a move for Malen, who has not started any of Dortmund’s last four Bundesliga games.

It would presumably all depend on Dortmund being keen to try and recreate some Sancho magic, but the suggestion from the Mail is that there will not be too much movement in January, despite needing some help at centre-forward and centre-half.

As the Mail say: ‘Brentford’s Ivan Toney – who returns from his ban for betting in mid-January – Timo Werner of Leipzig and Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy are among the forwards being considered, while possible centre-back targets include Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice.’

OPENDA DOOR

Manchester United are interested in signing RB Leipzig man Lois Openda, according to TEAMtalk, but there is ‘zero possibility’ of any deal being done in January for the Belgian international striker who only joined from Lens in the summer but has scored 14 goals already for the German club, including three in two games v Manchester City.

Openda’s Leipzig contract contains a release clause worth around £70million, but it is only valid from the summer of 2025. That means any move for the forward before that date will require a mammoth fee as the German side are keen to get the most out of their asset.

And Manchester United certainly won’t be the only club interested if he continues this kind of form.

DAVIES TO MANCHESTER CITY?

Manchester City have been patient in their wait for a specialised top-class left-back – choosing to make do with various centre-halves or not have a left-back at all – but it seems that they might get one of the creams of the crop in Alphonso Davies, with contract discussions between him and Bayern Munich having reportedly stalled.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Davies, who is asking for rather more money than Munich are willing to offer.

