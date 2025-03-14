Manchester United will be hoping to win the race to sign one of the Premier League’s top young stars this summer.

Ruben Amorim is expected to strengthen significantly this summer as multiple players are set to leave and he will finally get the chance to bring in players who wants to work with.

While their season looks set to be one of their worst for decades, they hold an outside chance of winning the Europa League after overcoming La Liga side Real Sociedad to reach the quarter-finals.

They have already suffered a transfer blow before the end of the season as former Amorim player Geovany Quenda is set to join Chelsea despite United’s concrete interest in the 17-year-old.

Given that news, they will be hoping that they can secure Southampton’s Tyler Dibling who they have been heavily linked with. CaughtOffside has reported that they are among a “long list of clubs” interested this summer.

The 19-year-old academy graduate shone in the early part of the season under Russell Martin, netting four goals in all competitions despite this being his first exposure to the Premier League.

Despite the fact they have registered their interest early, United face stiff competition from the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, RB Leipzig, Tottenham and West Ham and he is likely to be allowed to leave for around €40million.

Although, those clubs are more attractive prospects at the current time than United where there is a great deal of uncertainty attached and they could find it difficult to attract players this summer. However, Dibling would be an easier deal to complete given Southampton are set to be relegated.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Newcastle, Arsenal, Bruno Fernandes, Frank, Steel City Derby, Atleti v Barca

👉 Chelsea land huge Man Utd blow as Romano reveals completed hijack of £50m Amorim favourite

👉 Manchester United are officially Bruno Fernandes FC as Amorim’s hero keeps season alive

Amorim’s transfer hints

The United boss has hinted from time to time in his many interviews that he is hoping to bring in players to flourish in his system for next season – and his focus on Martin Zubimendi in his pre-match interview before their Europa League victory indicated that he was a fan of the £51million star.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount are all said to be not part of his plans while negative reports continue to surface about the future of academy star Kobbie Mainoo.

There’s also the interest in Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong which has resurfaced following their transfer pursuit a few summers ago but he looks unlikely to leave for United unless there is a complete breakdown of their contract talks.

Nevertheless, it will be a summer of change and the focus will be on turfing out players Amorim has no use for and replenishing their tired squad with energy and an ability to play in his 3-4-3 system.