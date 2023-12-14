Man Utd will ‘listen to offers for six mega-earning stars’; Hojlund prompts Ten Hag transfer action

Manchester United are ready to sell as many as six players in the January transfer window as they look to wheel and deal, according to reports.

The Red Devils’ summer transfer business left a lot of supporters and pundits scratching their heads with Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund their three most expensive acquisitions.

In hindsight the choice to spend big on Onana when David de Gea could’ve been retained for free looks like a potential mistake, while Hojlund – although obviously very talented – currently lacks the necessary experience and proven goalscoring record.

Mount was always seen as a luxury acquisition by many fans with Man Utd already having Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen on their books and there are many who think Erik ten Hag failed to upgrade his starting XI.

That has been reflected in results with Man Utd failing to build on Ten Hag’s good work last term with the Dutchman now under pressure.

Man Utd crashed out of Europe on Tuesday with a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich and they remain sixth in the Premier League after their humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth over the weekend.

And now Football Insider claims that Man Utd are ready to ‘listen to offers for six mega-earning stars’ in the January transfer window ‘as they look to raise funds to reinvest in their flagging squad’.

The report adds that Man Utd are prepared to sell ‘Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Anthony Martial and Christian Eriksen as well as frozen-out duo Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek’.

All six players are making a ‘major dent in the club’s wage bill’ but the ‘stark issue’ the Red Devils have is finding clubs able to take the sextet off their hands because of their huge salaries.

Football Insider continues by insisting that Man Utd ‘are ‘expected to be busier in terms of outgoings rather than incomings’ over the winter transfer window.

The Man Utd recruitment team do have a list of players they want to bring in over the winter but ‘they will need to sell before they can buy’.

And TEAMtalk claim that fitness concerns over Hojlund is ‘driving’ Ten Hag to ‘push Manchester United to dip into the transfer market for attacking reinforcements’.

It is understood that the Man Utd boss is still ‘having to manage Hojlund’s workload with the striker still struggling with the back injury which sidelined him at the start of the season’.

Hojlund, who is yet to score a Premier League goal this season, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are all struggling for goals this term and Ten Hag is ‘pushing United to step up their pursuit of a new forward when the January transfer window reopens’.