Man Utd ‘could live to regret’ summer signing decision after Leeds, Sunderland warning

Man Utd “could live to regret” their decision to sign Senne Lammens over Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

The Red Devils mainly strengthened their attack in the summer transfer window with around £200m spent on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

They did bring in a new goalkeeper on deadline day with Lammens signing from Royal Antwerp for a fee of £18.2m after deciding to go for the Belgian rather than Martinez.

There had been reports that Man Utd were ‘leaning towards’ a deal for Aston Villa keeper Martinez before deciding last minute to concentrate their efforts on Lammens.

A report on Wednesday claimed that Sunderland and Leeds had both looked at Lammens earlier in the transfer window and decided to pull out of deals as the goalkeeper ‘did not convince other top-flight clubs when they assessed him’.

And Ogden reckons their decision to not pursue the Argentina international over Lammens could come back to bite them this season.

READ: Why the five post-Fergie Man Utd managers before Amorim were sacked

Ogden told ESPN: “They were playing a strange game with the goalkeepers. It looked like Emi Martinez was on his way to Man United, but they preferred Lammens.

“I’m kind of surprised by that because, for me, Martinez is what they need right now. They need someone with a strength of character, personality, and world-class ability to sort out the defence and add confidence.

“They believe that Lammens is the better bet, and that the cost of getting Martinez on a short-term loan was too high in terms of wages, so they went with Lammens. I think they could live to regret that.”

Altay Bayindir has been starting ahead of Andre Onana, who could still leave in the next week, this season with the latter only playing in their League Cup defeat to Grimsby Town on penalties.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim ‘left furious’ over Mainoo case as Man Utd boss missed out on key target

👉 If Mainoo ‘doesn’t like’ Amorim who can blame him? Man Utd boss is clearly ‘the problem’

👉 Man Utd learn why Leeds, Sunderland rejected Lammens as PL duo saw Belgian as ‘risk’

It is unclear whether Lammens will come in to be No.1 or start behind Bayindir but the Belgian is excited about his move to Man Utd.

Lammens told MUTV: “This is my dream move. When I was five, United was at the height of football and you keep in your memory how big Manchester United is, so, when I heard they were interested, it was like a childhood dream.

“I remember being a kid, Manchester United winning the Champions League and winning the league, and also [I want] to help the team get to a level that you can compete for a title again and to play Champions League again. That’s also one of my biggest points, that I want to grow with the team and go up to the heights that used to be Manchester United.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and the Premier League is the biggest competition in the world.

“In my team in Antwerp, there were some players who were also in England and, when I talked to them about Manchester United, you could directly see their face change. The club alone, the aura of the club, it’s massive, and being here today, seeing it, it’s a different level.

“It’s crazy. So, that was also a big part of why I chose Manchester United. I’m very happy that we could get it done today.”