‘It’s an honour’ – Man Utd, Liverpool £50m target makes Real Madrid transfer admission
Liverpool and Manchester United target Dean Huijsen has opened up about his future amid growing speculation at Bournemouth.
Having earned rave reviews following his brilliant debut campaign in England, after moving from Juventus, he has top clubs lying in wait to sign him despite being just 19.
His performances have been one of the key cornerstones of Bournemouth’s success under Andoni Iraola this season and Huijsen has formed a strong partnership with Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi, another strong signing from the club’s recent history.
Given his standout form, Huijsen has attracted attention from the elite clubs in Europe, including Liverpool and Man United, who have both been credited with an interest with one report claiming the transfer ‘battle has begun’.
Plus, with a supposed release clause of £50million, there will be a list of admirers eyeing up such a fee for what looks to be one of Europe’s best young defenders.
However, despite interest from England, the powerhouse of football in Europe could well swoop in and secure his signature; Real Madrid reportedly have the Spanish defender high on their list and his recent comments in an interview with Relevo hint at a love for Los Blancos.
