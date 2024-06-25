Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea ‘willing to make £51m offer’ for former Everton flop

Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea are all interested in former Everton winger Ademola Lookman, according to reports in Italy.

Lookman struggled to make an impact during his first Premier League spell at Everton with just four goals in 48 appearances in all competitions.

A loan spell at RB Leipzig followed before the German side made the deal permanent in July 2019 and loan spells at Fulham and Leicester City followed before he finally found a home at Serie A side Atalanta.

Lookman has been brilliant over the last couple of seasons for Atalanta with the Nigeria international scoring 32 goals in 77 appearances for the Italian outfit.

The English-born 26-year-old scored a stunning hat-trick in the Europa League final in May as Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to win their first ever European trophy.

And his performances last season have attracted interest from the Premier League once again with Italian website Calciomercato claiming that Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea are ‘interested’ and ‘willing to make an offer close to €60m (£51m)’.

However, Atalanta ‘will retain Lookman at all costs’ if they sell Teun Koopmeiners, who is recovering from an injury which forced him to miss the European Championship.

Speaking after his Europa League final hat-trick, Lookman beamed: “One of the best nights of my life.

“Amazing performance from the team. We did it, we did it, we did it! I’ve not got many words to say but, yeah, fantastic.”

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch was mesmorised by Lookman’s performance in the Europa League final and reckons the Nigerian is an “inspiration” to other players who’ve had a mixed start to their career.

Crouch said back in May: “Honestly, it’s probably an inspiration to many players who maybe lose their way at times, when he’s gone out on loan,’ Crouch said of the London-born forward’s performance.

“When he might have arrived at Everton, a big club, and thought, “I’m gonna stay in the Premier League and ply my trade here”, and it’s not quite worked out. He’s had to go abroad.

“It’s been difficult at times for him and lots of players might have been head down.

“But he’s got himself out to Atalanta with a manager that wants to work with him, that seems to be able to get the best out of him.

“And I think it’s a credit to him to be able to bounce back from quite a few knock-backs and return to a Europa League final and be the difference-maker. It’s an incredible story.”