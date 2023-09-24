Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal in ‘battle’ for £50m Premier League star with trio ‘ready to make bids’

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all reportedly racing to sign Scotland international Aaron Hickey from Premier League rivals Brentford.

The Bees fended off competition to sign Hickey from Serie A outfit Bologna for around £18m during last year’s summer transfer window.

Hickey progressed through the ranks at Hearts and he’s been made 11 caps for Scotland since making his senior debut last year.

The 21-year-old made 26 appearances for Brentford during his debut season in 2022/23 but he is featuring more prominently at the start of this campaign.

Left-back Rico Henry has suffered a serious injury so Hickey is set to be given more opportunities this season and he’s started all six of Brentford’s opening Premier League games.

Hickey was linked with several clubs around Europe before he signed for Brentford and The Sunday Mirror are reporting that ‘Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all ready to make bids’ for the Scottish international. The report adds.

‘The Bees full back has been impressive for both club and country attracting the interest of the trio of Premier League big hitters as well as German giants Bayern Munich. ‘Frank will be loathed to lose Hickey especially with the growing possibility that goal machine Ivan Toney will be sold in the January transfer window once his gambling ban ends. Mirror Sport understands the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Toney, who would cost upwards of £60million. ‘It’s a similar story for Hickey as well, with the Bees likely to demand around £50m before they consider opening discussions.’

READ MORE: Transfer gossip… Arsenal, Tottenham ‘eye’ £50m PSG forward; Liverpool, Chelsea target ‘agrees new deal’



As the report mentions, Toney is expected to leave Brentford during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Toney will be free to return to action at the start of January but he could have already played his last game for Brentford and it would be a further blow to the London outfit if Hickey also moves on. Bees head coach Thomas Frank recently praised the defender, who is “going in the right direction”.

“With Aaron there is a lot of talk about whether he is a right back or a left-back, but I am in that privileged position that he can play on both sides and will most likely go on the left,” Frank said.

“He is both-footed and has huge ability, we don’t have that many full-backs so he is very important. He is a player we signed a year ago with big ambitions and his future and it is going in the right direction for him.”

READ MORE: Only Wolves, Arsenal, Brighton and Manchester United can stop Manchester City making history

