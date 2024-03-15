Roberto De Zerbi is linked with move away from Brighton.

According to reports, Liverpool and Manchester United target Roberto De Zerbi is feeling “disgruntled” at Brighton and could move elsewhere in the summer.

De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter at Brighton during the early weeks of the 2022/23 campaign. He did a phenomenal job last season as they finished sixth to qualify for the Europa League.

Klopp replacement?

The respected Italian coach has been linked with several elite European clubs in recent months. After it was announced that Jurgen Klopp would be leaving Liverpool in the summer, he indicated that he is “focused” on Brighton.

“My focus is just on the last part of the season,” De Zerbi said during a press conference.

“We are going to compete and to play a historic part of the season. We compete in the Premier League to reach the same target as last season (qualifying for Europe).

“We’re going to play the last 16 in the Europa League.

“We compete in the FA Cup and we remember the defeat last season in Wembley and for it I keep my eye on my team.”

Reports linking De Zerbi with a summer move away from Brighton have not gone away in recent weeks. This is despite his side enduring a mid-season decline in form.

The Seagulls have suffered disappointing exits from the FA Cup and Europa League so their season is at risk of fizzling out. They are currently eighth in the Premier League and five points adrift of sixth-placed Man Utd.

“He might not be there…”

Journalist Julian Laurens has warned Brighton that they should be “worried” about De Zerbi as he “might not be there next season”.

“I think people at the club feel he is a little bit disgruntled and he might not be there next season. Yes, (he complained) on the ownership as well, which is really rare from him,” Laurens said on TNT Sports.

“Obviously, with all the top clubs in Europe looking for a manager in the summer, from Napoli to Bayern to Liverpool to Barcelona – not that he will go to Liverpool, I think, but maybe Manchester United, maybe Juve, maybe Milan, a lot of top, top clubs.

“If I was a Brighton fan, I would be a little bit worried.”

Brighton beat AS Roma 1-0 at the AMEX Stadium on Thursday night but they have been dumped out of the Europa League by losing 4-1 on aggregate.

Speaking post-match, De Zerbi insisted his side must now “fight to reach another historical target”.

“Today we saw the real Brighton and saw our team play with pride. I am proud because I saw 11 Roberto’s on the pitch.

“I knew my players were capable of responding this way because they are special people and they were hurting like me after losing 4-0 away.

“I believe in my players and I know we can fight to reach another historical target. We have 10 games left in the league and we will fight to qualify for another European competition.”