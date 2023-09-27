Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea ‘closely watch’ highest scorer in Europe’s top five leagues

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all ‘closely watching’ Bundesliga goalscoring sensation Serhou Guirassy, according to reports in Spain.

The 27-year-old striker moved to Stuttgart from Rennes on loan in 2022 before his move was made permanent for €9m this summer.

And that looks like quite the deal with Guirassy already scoring an incredible ten goals this season in just five games (after 11 in 22 last season), making him the player with the most goals in Europe’s top five leagues this term.

Nacional claim that stunning form has caught the eye of the Premier League trio, along with Real Madrid, as ‘Florentino Pérez knows that it is necessary to incorporate a scorer as soon as possible’ at the Bernabeu.

But United, Chelsea and Liverpool are ‘already closely watching the evolution’ of Guirassy, who has also played for Lille, Amiens, Auxerre and Koln.

His price tag has predictably skyrocketed to €40m in a short period, but that’s not a figure that will put off the European giants gunning for his signature.

Particularly not Chelsea, who have spent over £1bn since their new American owners took the helm and are in desperate need of a goalscorer, having managed just five Premier League goals in their six games so far this season.

Nicolas Jackson – signed from Villarreal for £32m in the summer – failed to bring his shooting boots with him from Spain, and although Ally McCoist thinks the Senegal international has something about him, the talkSPORT pundit urged manager Mauricio Pochettino to go after a top striker ASAP.

He said: “He needs a centre-forward, Jackson I like, doesn’t look as though he’s going to score a lot of goals, do you know what I mean?

“With top-class finishers, they make it look as if they’ve got another wee split second right just before they finish. Jackson looks miles off it at this stage. It might come, but he looks miles off it.

“I know he’s got injuries up front, [Armando] Broja was on the bench, he came on against Villa. They’re sadly lacking a centre-forward.

“But you’ve got to cut them slack, got to give them time. Dramatic changes were needed in the squad, dramatic changes were made in the squad. But you’ve got to start winning games.”

READ MORE: Cucurella and Van de Beek among Premier League outcasts yet to play a minute