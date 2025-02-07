According to reports, Xavi Simons is “likely” to leave Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the summer amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City.

The 21-year-old has had a bizarre career as he only made nine appearances for Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain over two spells.

This is despite Simons being considered one of the standout young forwards in Europe amid great spells at PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig.

The Netherlands international has been heavily linked with several Premier League sides in recent years but he’s yet to move to England.

Instead, Simons returned to RB Leipzig on loan last summer and made his move permanent in January as one of the month’s biggest deals.

The Bundesliga outfit invested around £41m to sign Simons permanently and this deal could surpass £65m with potential add-ons.

This was a huge investment from RB Leipzig, but this is likely a calculated risk as they are expected to attract interest from several elite European sides in the coming months.

The versatile forward impressed at last summer’s European Championships and has grabbed nine goal involvements in his 18 matches this season.

German journalist Christian Falk admits his permanent move was “surprising”, but he is “sure there’s a gentleman’s agreement or release clause” included.

“It’s looking likely that Leipzig will sell Xavi Simons in the summer transfer window,” Falk revealed in his Daily Briefing column.

READ: Big Weekend: Birmingham v Newcastle, Rashford, Man United, Slot, Madrid Derby



“It was a little bit surprising that Leipzig committed to a permanent deal with Simons. At the beginning, they didn’t think they’d get this chance, but they did it for €50m, which isn’t a lot for this kind of player.

“His contract, of course, isn’t that long, running just until 2027. So, you see, his stock is rising! Leipzig are thinking they have signed a player for €50m who has the potential to be an €80m (£66m) player, so they could earn a lot of money on a potential sale.

“I’m sure there’s a gentleman’s agreement or a release clause, which would see Simons sold in the summer.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd star told he’s ‘100%’ done at Old Trafford with ‘career over’ in ‘terrible’ situation

👉 Man Utd in three-club Harry Kane transfer race as Romano reveals Tottenham ‘matching’ agreement

👉 Manchester United, Spurs and Man City shamed by transfer efficiency ranking

Falk also revealed that Man Utd, Man City and Liverpool are among the “interested” clubs in Simons, whose January move was a “good deal” for Leipzig.

“Liverpool are interested, as are Manchester City and Manchester United,” Falk added.

“Xavi Simons won’t stay at Leipzig for his whole career – but everyone already knows that! Leipzig had the chance because PSG were happy to sell as they can’t loan so many players in Europe (they’re only allowed six).

“It’s great news for Leipzig, as they’ve brought in another high-quality player, and if he has to leave, they can now earn a lot of money. Good deal!”