According to reports, Manchester United and Liverpool are in a seven-club race to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Jr is considered one of the best footballers in the world, but his future at Real Madrid has been in doubt over the past year.

The Brazil international is only under contract until 2027 and there have been conflicting reports regarding Real Madrid‘s stance on his exit.

It has been suggested that Real Madrid would open the door to a summer exit to avoid him leaving on a free transfer, but Fabrizio Romano revealed last month that they are “fully committed” to extending his deal.

“On Vinicius Junior, the situation remains very clear. Florentino Perez is fully committed to extending the player’s contract and wants him to stay at Real Madrid,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“The relationship between the president and the player is excellent, and the club have already presented a contract proposal. Real Madrid are pushing strongly to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

“This is now a negotiation phase, with discussions ongoing, but the intention from the club side has always been consistent. Florentino Perez wants Vinícius Junior to remain at Real Madrid, and that position has not changed. So we will continue to follow the situation closely.”

However, Real Madrid are yet to achieve a final breakthrough in retaining Vinicius Jr’s services beyond 2027, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims he could be sold this summer.

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As per the report, there is a seven-club race for Vinicius Jr involving Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, while there is also ‘interest’ from the Saudi Pro League.

It is noted that ‘contact’ has been ‘made’ from ‘intermediaries’ with these clubs to gauge their interest, with Real Madrid ‘unwilling to risk losing him on a free transfer’.

Vinicius Jr is ‘open to renewing’ and Real Madrid’s current proposal would give him a ‘similar basic salary’ to Kylian Mbappe, but they have ‘informed’ the player of their stance on improving their offer.

The report claims:

‘Real Madrid and Vinicius have been locked in contract talks for more than 18 months, and discussions are once again back on the agenda. The Spanish giants have presented fresh terms in an effort to extend his stay, and while the 25-year-old is open to renewing, no agreement has yet been reached. ‘Sources indicate that Madrid are standing firm on their latest offer and have informed the player’s camp that it will not be improved.’

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