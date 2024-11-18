According to reports, Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign ex-Chelsea star Christian Pulisic from AC Milan.

Chelsea paid around £58m to sign Pulisic at the start of 2019 as he shone after progressing through the ranks at Borussia Dortmund.

The United States international grabbed 26 goals and 19 assists in his 145 appearances for Chelsea, but he was largely on the periphery and could not establish himself as a regular starter.

Pulisic left Chelsea during the 2023 summer transfer window to join AC Milan and he’s rebuilt his career in Serie A.

The 26-year-old has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this term as he’s grabbed seven goals and five assists in his 15 appearances across all competitions for AC Milan.

The talented winger scored in AC Milan’s 3-1 loss against Liverpool in the Champions League and he’s been mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

READ: Five Premier League stars who need to buck up amid threat of January axe



According to the Daily Briefing, Man Utd are ‘battling Liverpool and Arsenal’ for an ‘exciting new signing for Ruben Amorim this January’ as they have identified Pulisic as a potential ‘option’.

It is claimed that Amorim is ‘expected to be given new signings to work with in the near future, and a big name is already in the club’s sights ahead of January’.

The Red Devils are ‘expected to be among the clubs to check his availability in the coming weeks’, but they face competition from two Premier League rivals.

‘Arsenal and Liverpool also have some interest in Pulisic, who has looked like a player reborn during his time in Serie A, despite previously struggling in the Premier League during his spell at Chelsea. ‘It will be interesting to see if Pulisic now heads back to England for a second spell, but one imagines Milan won’t be keen to let the in-form USA international leave without a fight.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano reveals Amorim ‘loves’ two Man Utd stars; ‘generational talent’ with no appearances identified

👉 Man Utd ‘submit £84m offer’ for ex-Everton star as Serie A side ‘look favourably on sale’

👉 Ranking Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s mistakes at Man Utd: Disability budget cuts in at five

‘Sources indicate an offer in the region of €65m could be required to test the waters, and it may be that that will be viewed as too big an investment for the middle of the season, though the player’s wage demands are understood to be deemed affordable for the top end of the Premier League. ‘United could do with strengthening in attack as soon as possible, with new manager Amorim likely to be concerned by the unconvincing form of the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford this season, while Antony also surely doesn’t have a long-term future at Old Trafford.’

As mentioned, the long-term future of Antony is in doubt and the same can be said for experienced midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he’s “expected” to leave Man Utd next year.

He said: “Manchester United and Christian Eriksen are still expected to part ways at the end of the season.

“No negotiations taking place over new deal, while Rúben Amorim’s opinion will also be considered — but Eriksen’s expected to leave.”