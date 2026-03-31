Liverpool, Man Utd hammer blow as potential Arsenal transfer raises Diomande doubts

Man Utd and Liverpool are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of Yan Diomande this summer as RB Leipzig look to sell other players, according to reports.

Both clubs are looking for a new winger in the summer transfer window as they look to improve their attacks ahead of next season.

One name that keeps cropping up is RB Leipzig winger Diomande with the 19-year-old impressing this term by contributing 11 goals and six assists in 33 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Diomande is in Liverpool‘s ‘top three preferred successors’ to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

While Ben Jacobs has revealed that Diomande is also a ‘leading target’ for Man Utd as they search for competition in attacking areas.

And now Sky Sports Germany insist that Leipzig ‘wants to keep its diamonds’ in the summer with Diomande attracting lots of attention – but ‘the Saxony-based club is working intensively on his future’.

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There is no release clause in Diomande’s current contract at Leipzig and the Ivory Coast international still has another four years to run on the deal.

It is understood that although Diomande is ‘not unsellable’, the winger’s ‘price tag is already around €100 million, and rising’ and the Ivorian is ‘not among’ the players Leipzig are looking to cash in on.

Instead it could be Castello Lukeba who departs the Bundesliga club with the France international attracting interest from Arsenal and other clubs.

Sky Sports Germany added: ‘Castello Lukeba, who is planning his next move, could generate a transfer fee of €65 to €70 million. The Frenchman would like to join a top club, and Leipzig is open to a deal if suitable offers are received. All signs point to the Frenchman leaving.’

RB Leipzig are planning to offer Diomande a new contract with the Liverpool and Man Utd transfer target set for a big financial boost if he signs.

The report continues: ‘While Leipzig is working on renegotiating Diomande’s contract, several top European clubs are already positioning themselves. RB Leipzig currently holds the upper hand – but financial factors could change the situation. After all, the Red Bulls are not in a position to reject offers in the region of €100 million.

‘Internally, it’s already considered certain: If Diomande is retained, it will likely only be for one more season. The next step towards a top European club is expected no later than 2027.’

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Former CBS Sports reporter Jacobs has previously insisted that Liverpool could sign as many as two new wingers in the summer with Cody Gakpo not performing this season.

Jacobs wrote on X earlier this month: ‘Liverpool could sign two wingers this summer. On the right, finding a Mo Salah successor is something #LFC have been planning for long before negotiating an exit package allowing the Egyptian to leave on a free,

‘New left-winger on the club’s radar since Luis Diaz departed for Bayern. Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is one target, and a player high in Manchester United and Bayern’s thinking as well. Leipzig value the winger at €100m, but suitors feel that price will drop this summer.

‘Appreciation for Michael Olise but Bayern are not planning a sale. PSG also working on extending Bradley Barcola and in no mood to entertain offers. Same for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Arsenal. Liverpool have historical interest in Anthony Gordon having almost signed him in summer 2024.

‘Sources downplay interest in Francisco Conceição despite reports. A more central creative attacker could also be considered, especially if capable of operating in wide areas as well. Liverpool are one of the clubs who appreciate Morgan Rodgers, with an exit possible this summer despite an extension last year.’

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