Man Utd and Liverpool could look towards Euros for a manager that’s not Southgate

From talk of a football nation in crisis to potential dark horses for Euro 2024, it’s been quite the week for Germany, showing again that seven days is a long time in football. Could Julian Nagelsmann mastermind a stunning return to glory for both Die Mannschaft and himself this summer?

Not even 37 until nine days after the July 14 final, Nagelsmann found himself at a bit of a career crossroads after being abruptly sacked by Bayern Munich just over a year ago, with rumours of player unrest and over-complicated tactics.

Thomas Tuchel was parachuted in, viewed as a significant upgrade on his younger counterpart, while both him and Jurgen Klopp were undoubtedly the preferred candidates for the national team job.

With both unavailable, the former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig manager was appointed last September on a short-term contract that ends after the upcoming tournament; it’s a bit of a hit and hope for both sides.

He got off to an inauspicious start, winning just one of his first four games in charge, with the fabled ‘new manager bounce’ seemingly non-existent and the continued downturn that started under Joachim Low and went into overdrive with Hansi Flick, showing little sign of being halted.

Friendlies against France and the Netherlands, arguably their two biggest rivals alongside England, could have spelled disaster for Nagelsmann. Instead, two wins and two strong performances have breathed new life into the nation, with revolution now in the air.

It took only seven seconds in Lyon for that sentiment to grow, and it fittingly came from two players of different eras but who could be the symbols of this current team.

Toni Kroos’ return was a major boon for Nagelsmann, with the Real Madrid man still at the peak of his powers and enjoying a brilliant season.

His metronomic passing is widely renowned, and it was a quick lofted ball to Florian Wirtz that put the young Bayer Leverkusen star in range to fire in his first international goal from 25 yards to the amazement of everyone in attendance.

Wirtz, alongside fellow starlet Jamal Musiala, is the great hope for a brighter future but his time is evidently now. Both will start this summer and are key to Germany’s attacking threat in the absence of a top-level striker – an issue that has plagued the country for close to a decade.

That striker role is likely to be filled by Kai Havertz, scorer of the second goal against France and someone who’s shushed his numerous critics of late. Niclas Fulkrig will serve as his deputy – he scored the late winner against the Dutch, showing Nagelsmann’s ability to change both the shape of his side and a game from the touchline.

Kroos isn’t the only member of the old guard still about either; Thomas Muller came off the bench, Ilkay Gundogan remains a big threat in the 10 role, while a fit Manuel Neuer will be the starting keeper.

While only 29, Joshua Kimmich has over 80 caps, adding further experience to the side. Nagelsmann has moved him to right-back, which, despite not being his favourite position, has worked a treat so far for the Bayern midfielder.

His regular spot in midfield has been taken by one of the two uncapped players drafted into the team – Robert Andrich, a key cog in Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen machine this season.

Andrich does the dirty work, allowing Gundogan and Kroos the freedom to do what they do best. Leon Goretzka’s omission from the squad raised eyebrows, and questions about his relationship with his former club manager, but he has not been missed to date.

Aleksander Pavlovic has displaced Goretzka at club level, and is another potential option in midfield.

The other unlikely success story in the Bundesliga this season, third-placed Stuttgart, has catapulted one of their stars – left-back Maximillian Mittelstadt – into first choice in another problem position. His equaliser against the Netherlands was the exclamation point.

Nagelsmann lavished the 27-year-old with praise, calling him “statistically the best Bundesliga left-back by some margin right now” and “one of the four best” in the world.

Quietly an established first XI has been formed – Antonio Rudiger and Jonathan Tah completing the back four – and suddenly, things are looking up.

You would be foolish to ever write off the Germans – haven’t we learned this over time? Despite their recent woes, they are a tournament team and history certainly matters in the biggest moments; just ask England.

Outside of Gareth Southgate’s side and France, as well as maybe Portugal (dependent on Roberto Martinez), there aren’t too many sides that look strong enough to triumph, and Nagelsmann is arguably the best manager in the tournament alongside Italy’s Luciano Spalletti.

It is the potential differentiator for Germany, as well as the fact they are hosting the tournament and every game will be a cauldron of noise. Of course, added pressure comes with that, but it certainly worked in their favour with their last gig in 2006.

Nagelsmann is the only manager who should be in the reckoning for any of the big jobs this summer – apologies Southgate, you are not the one, despite what the All Saints song might have once said.

There are plenty of options too. He has been linked with the Barcelona and Manchester United jobs, while there could be openings at Chelsea and Newcastle. Liverpool can’t be ruled out, while a return to Bayern isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

The ongoing issues at Germany’s biggest club have helped somewhat repair the bruised reputation of Nagelsmann, and it’s not as if other top managers haven’t been sacked there before.

Success at the Euros – which is probably a semi-final berth and some good performances – will likely see him end up in one of the mentioned dug-outs come August.

Anything more and he could have his pick. Taking the national team job was a serious risk for the young manager, but it could yet have multiple rewards. A big summer awaits.