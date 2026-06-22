Man Utd, Liverpool make approach for same Real Madrid star as ‘agreement’ is revealed

Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to the Premier League this summer, according to reports.

Both Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window with the Red Devils looking to bring in several new faces.

Man Utd have already secured a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta and INEOS are hoping that at least one, maybe two new midfielders can follow the Brazilian.

Liverpool, meanwhile, struggled in the centre of the pitch last season as some players, such as Alexis Mac Allister – who was named in the Premier League Team of the Season in the 2024/225 campaign – dropped their levels.

And now Spanish publication Sport has revealed that in order to accomodate Bernardo Silva and the potential incoming transfer of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Real Madrid ‘need to offload some players, and Camavinga is one of them’.

It is understood that both Man Utd and Liverpool ‘have expressed interest in him’, while Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, and Real Madrd ‘has valued him at €60 million and expects bidding to begin this summer’.

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Real Madrid are ‘in agreement with Jose Mourinho’ that Camavinga has to go in the summer transfer window but selling him will be tricky.

The report adds: ‘However, selling him will be difficult , not for lack of interest or offers, but because the player is unwilling to leave the team . Sources close to him indicate he has no intention of leaving and is confident he can turn the situation around.’

Camavinga’s stance is unchanged since May with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously revealing that Camavinga is looking to fight for his place in the Real Madrid team.

Romano said on YouTube: “Many questions have arrived regarding Eduardo Camavinga and the rumours linking him with Manchester United and other clubs. There is no doubt that several clubs appreciate the player and are interested in him.

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“However, Man Utd have not started any official conversations with Real Madrid and have not made any approach for Camavinga at this stage. From what I understand, Man Utd currently have different priorities.

“Camavinga himself wants to stay at Real Madrid. He wants to fight for his place and continue as part of the project. He understands that this season has been difficult, especially with injuries and unfortunate moments, probably making it the toughest campaign of his career so far. Despite that, he does not want to give up. He believes difficult seasons are part of football, and he wants to respond by improving and proving his value again.

“Camavinga is still very young and remains fully committed to succeeding at Real Madrid. The club are not actively pushing him out or losing faith in him. At the same time, as always in the transfer market, everything depends on opportunities and potential offers. Should a major proposal arrive this summer, Real Madrid would consider the situation, but the player’s intention is currently very clear – he wants to stay.”

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