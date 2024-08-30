Shearer makes Man Utd vs Liverpool prediction with Ugarte, Chiesa expected to miss out

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer reckons Man Utd will “save their best” for Liverpool on Sunday as he makes his prediction for the crucial clash.

Both the Red Devils and the Reds have made late signings with Liverpool confirming a deal for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa on Thursday, while Man Utd are extremely close to announcing the transfer of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, neither of the players are likely to play as Man Utd host Liverpool on Sunday in the arch-rivals’ first meeting of the season at Old Trafford,

When asked about whether Chiesa could play against Man Utd, Liverpool boss Arne Slot told a press conference on Friday: “Chiesa is going to train with us today. There’s a bigger chance that he’s not in the squad,” said the Dutchman.

“If injuries might come up in the next two days we might need him, but I don’t expect him to be in, but I cannot guarantee it.”

While Sky Sports insist that Ugarte is unlikely to be available either, the report claimed: ‘Sky Sports News understands he won’t be available for Sunday’s game against Liverpool as the midday registration deadline has passed.’

Liverpool have won both their opening two Premier League matches, while Man Utd beat Fulham on the first day but lost 2-1 to Brighton last weekend.

But Shearer reckons Man Utd and Liverpool could be involved in a score draw on Sunday, the Newcastle legend said in The Metro: “I haven’t seen a lot that’s changed from last year at Manchester United, and I know they’ve still got injuries, they’re also bringing in a new midfielder in Manuel Ugarte but not much has changed in terms of their performances against Fulham and especially, against Brighton.

“Man United are a better team when teams are attacking them, and with the pace that they have up-front, they can really hurt you when sides leave space, we saw that against Brighton despite not getting the result.

“If Liverpool are going to attack, they will have to be aware of that going the other way.

“Liverpool’s opener against Ipswich was a tough one – they were under immense pressure in the first half but the way they came out in the second half and battered them in the end was impressive.

“The result against Brentford showed how strong and powerful they are too.

“But looking at the game on Sunday, sometimes Man United produce their best performances against the big hitters. They did last season in the FA Cup final when they were really impressive against Man City and that may be the case this weekend against Liverpool.

“Ultimately when you look at Man United last weekend against Brighton and the lapses in concentration defensively, if they don’t improve that then Liverpool’s front line will have huge success.

“There’ll be goals in the game and I think it could be a score-draw at Old Trafford on Sunday as I’ve mentioned Man United can save their best for the biggest games, and this is one of those.”