Real Madrid man already ‘regrets’ saying ‘no to Man Utd and Liverpool after bad ‘feeling’

Federico Valverde was linked to Liverpool and Manchester United during the summer market.

Federico Valverde is already regretting his choice to stay at Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, according to reports.

Liverpool brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to improve their midfield, while Man Utd added Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount in the centre of the pitch.

But there were rumours throughout the summer, mainly coming out of Spain, that Liverpool and Man Utd could be interested in signing Valverde with rumours that bids had been made.

It was claimed in the last ten days of the transfer window that Jurgen Klopp had been dealt a ‘KO’ in his attempts to sign Aurelien Tchouameni or Valverde from Real Madrid.

Liverpool had to ‘settle for’ other targets with Klopp apparently left ‘in the lurch’ by the players’ decision to turn down a summer move to Anfield.

Man Utd were linked, along with Chelsea, but Liverpool proved they had the necessary funds to complete a deal by bidding £111m for Moises Caicedo before he joined Chelsea.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Brooks and Worrall inspire while Chelsea and Newcastle slump

And now Spanish publication Nacional claim that Valverde has ‘already noticed’ that he will not be an ‘undisputed starter’ at Real Madrid this campaign.

The Uruguay international was dropped by Carlo Ancelotti for their 2-1 victory over Getafe on Saturday with Jude Bellingham scoring a late winner to continue their perfect start to the season.

Valverde started the previous three La Liga fixtures but had to settle for a 10-minute cameo at the weekend as Ancelotti went for a midfield of Luka Modric, Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga with Bellingham playing more advanced.

And now Valverde has ‘a feeling of being secondary’ and he ‘needs more prominence’ after saying ‘no’ to Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea in the summer.

It is understood that he now ‘half regrets having made this decision’ with the ‘best thing he could have done is to have packed his bags’.

Man Utd legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville have both been impressed by Liverpool’s start to the Premier League season with Klopp’s side winning three and drawing one of their first four matches.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “Liverpool have had a good start. They are going under the radar and they will be delighted with their start.”

Neville agreed, adding: “They have a world class manager who has brought stability to that football club and everyone believes in, that is so important.”