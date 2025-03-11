Jamie Carragher has passed his verdict on three of the most expensive strikers in the league.

Darwin Nunez, Rasmus Hojlund and Nicolas Jackson have been told they are “not good enough” by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

All three made big money moves to their respective clubs but none of them have set the league alight since joining.

Nunez’s 40 goals in 134 games for Liverpool is the most of the trio but their performances have seen Carragher label all three as “not good enough.”

“Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez, he’s not good enough. Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund, he’s not good enough. Nicolas Jackson is not good enough for Chelsea. There is lack of top-quality strikers around the world,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

The former Liverpool defender made the comment when discussing Arsenal’s summer transfer policy and disagreeing that a striker should be top of the list.

“Is Kai Havertz world-class? Possibly not. But I think he does a great job for that team. In terms of his all-round play, not just scoring goals.

“Could they improve in that area? Maybe. But it’s not easy. When you think about some of the other big teams in the Premier League, where are the strikers?”

“When Mikel Arteta is looking for this guy who is going to take them to the next level, it’s going to be very difficult to find someone who gives you these goals and [also] gives you what Havertz does in that position.

“I actually think creating is a big problem [for Arsenal]… Forget bringing in a No.9, the first thing they might have to do is sign more creative players.”

Arsenal made a late bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in January but it was turned down with the Birmingham side having already sold Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr earlier in the window.

As for Nunez, Hojlund and Jackson, all three are contracted until at least 2028 meaning their respective clubs have a decision to make over whether to stick with them or sell them for an expensive loss.

In terms of Caregaher’s strikers claim, it is without doubt that the role of a number nine has shifted dramatically even in just the last decade.

The top four scorers in the 2014-15 season – Aguero, Kane, Costa and Austin – were all traditional strikers while this year, inside forward Mo Salah leads the way.

Arsenal, meanwhile, do not have a player in the top 10 of goalscorers this season with Kai Havertz joint 14th on nine. Bukayo Saka scored five league goals before his hamstring injury in December.