Man Utd make Liverpool target ‘top’ priority after Amorim demand; two mooted exits to ease ‘issue’
According to reports, Manchester United have made Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite their ‘top’ target ahead of the winter transfer window.
Branthwaite shone for Everton last season, enjoying a breakout season for his boyhood club following his impressive loan spell in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven.
Man Utd made the 22-year-old their top target during the summer transfer window as it was their priority to sign new centre-backs after they were ravaged by injuries last season.
The Premier League giants had a couple of bids rejected for the Everton starlet and moved on to different targets after being priced out of a move for the Englishman.
Instead of Brantwaite, Man Utd invested around £100m to sign Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt from Lille and Bayern Munich respectively.
The Red Devils have appointed Ruben Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag and their new head coach is set to implement is preferred 3-4-3 formation.
This could lead to Man Utd re-entering the market for a new centre-back in January and a report from The Daily Mail claims Branthwaite ‘tops their Christmas list’ after Amorim demanded the Englishman as one of three signings.
The report says Branthwaite ‘continues to pique the interest of Man Utd’ and ‘more talks have been held’ regarding the possibility of making a move in January.
Though it also is noted that United’s ‘fundamental issue’ is ‘they need to sell players to generate necessary funds to consider buying new ones’.
United sporting director Dan Ashworth is said to be the ‘driving force’ behind their interest in Branthwaite and two exits could increase their chances of signing him in the winter.
‘Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are both out of contract at the end of the season while Harry Maguire has a 12-month extension option on his deal, which is set to see his contract run until 2026.
‘Sources have stressed that United must sell to help finance any move for Branthwaite and ideally money is generated from centre back sales, which makes the handling of Maguire’s deal moving forward an area of interest.
‘An alternative would be funds raised by moving Antony on, who has struggled badly since his £82m move across from Ajax.
‘Over the past three seasons United have posted losses before tax of £312.9m and Ineos and the footballing board must continue to be creative to improve on-pitch performance while reducing costs to ensure they comply with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules and UEFA’s financial sustainability regulations.
‘Following well-documented interest from United over the summer, Branthwaite has since refused to sign a new contract at Goodison Park with Everton having held firm to their £70m valuation for the player.
‘He still has three years left on his current deal, understood to be worth around £70,000-a-week, but boss Sean Dyche recently admitted he is powerless to keeping his star defender if the right offer arrives.’