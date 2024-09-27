Jeremie Frimpong is being linked with Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Manchester City are reportedly ‘ready to beat’ Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong.

The 23-year-old progressed through the ranks at Man City, but he left the Premier League club before making a senior appearance for his boyhood club.

The Netherlands had an impressive spell at Celtic before he joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

Frimpong has developed into one of the leading attacking full-backs in the world and he grabbed 16 goal involvements in his 31 Bundesliga appearances last season.

The Leverkusen standout was linked with several elite European clubs in the summer. He ended up sticking with the German champions, but recent reports suggest he could be on the move in January or next summer.

A report earlier this week claimed Liverpool and Man Utd are set to battle it out in the race to land Frimpong, but Man City are also considering re-signing the right-back.

This is according to Football Insider, who claim Man City are ‘ready to ‘beat’ two Premier League rivals to sign Frimpong next year.

The report says.

‘Man United and Man City are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Jeremie Frimpong, sources have told Football Insider. ‘Football Insider previously revealed that Frimpong is also on Liverpool’s radar, as the club are interested in signing him to potentially move Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield. ‘Frimpong is versatile enough to play as a right back, wing back, or right midfielder, which provides plenty of flexibility to any coach. ‘Man United will have to battle their rivals to sign Jeremie Frimpong. The 23-year-old had a £35million release clause during the summer transfer window, but that wasn’t activated.’

Frimpong has been linked with Liverpool as they are scouring the market for a right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international is out of contract in 2025 so he could leave on a free transfer at the end of this season.

However, another report from Football Insider claims his ‘first choice’ is to remain at Liverpool.