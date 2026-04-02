Huge Camavinga blow sees Man Utd, Liverpool ‘make serious moves’ for same player

Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Liverpool.

Man Utd and Liverpool are now more unlikely to sign Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window as he prioritises staying at Real Madrid, according to reports.

Many of the top Premier League clubs are looking for a new midfielder in the summer market with Man Utd and Liverpool no different.

Man Utd are looking to bring in at least two midfielders in the summer with Casemiro announcing his departure and the possibility of Manuel Ugarte being sold.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have not been in good form this season and many players, including some of their midfielders, have been out of form.

Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga has been linked with both Man Utd and Liverpool with rumours the La Liga giants will allow him to leave in the summer.

But the latest reports in Spain are claiming that Real Madrid ‘already know that the player and his entourage plan to stay’ however they do note that this could change.

READ: Premier League’s latest move is a cause for celebration – but it doesn’t benefit fans

The report, who credits Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain with the most interest, adds: ‘If a substantial sporting and financial offer arrives from a top club, the Frenchman might consider leaving to pursue a guaranteed starting position elsewhere.’

Fabrizio Romano had an update in February on Camavinga’s situation, he said: “I also saw someone saying Camavinga would be the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

“Yes, but these are fantastic players and Real Madrid, I don’t think they have any intention to change their plans in midfield.

“They have eventually to add the player in midfield at Real Madrid, not to let the player go.

READ: ‘De Zerbi alla Ferguson’ – Tottenham give full rein to ‘manager’ as extraordinary sense prevails

“So, at this stage, this is the reality, then still long time before the summer.

“If something happens with Tchouameni, with Camavinga, and I think also with Real Madrid, incomings in midfield, we will, for sure, let you know.”

And that blow seems to have led Liverpool and Man Utd to look at other midfield targets with Italian website TuttoJuve claiming that both the Premier League clubs ready to ‘make serious moves’ for Juventus star Khephren Thuram, while Newcastle are also ready to intervene if they sell Sandro Tonali.

The report in Italy adds: Thuram’s future will depend not only on foreign offers, but also on qualification for the 2026-2027 Champions League. Juventus will need to move quickly to secure the player, avoiding losing one of their most valuable assets and ensuring continuity in the Bianconeri midfield.

READ NEXT: Rosenior sacked for Xabi Alonso as broken Chelsea fixed for profit in four easy moves