A French football expert has picked out two likely destinations for Zinedine Zidane amid reports linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Zidane is regarded as one of the best footballers of his era and he has also turned into a brilliant manager.

The Frenchman has previously had two stints as manager of Real Madrid. The Spanish giants dominated Europe during this era as he helped them win the Champions League three times and his side also lifted two La Liga titles.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 campaign but it has been indicated in recent weeks that he could soon make a return to management.

Reports have suggested that Zidane ‘could be tempted’ to join Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp, while Premier League rivals Man Utd are said to have made an ‘irrefutable offer’ to lure him to Old Trafford.

When asked about Zidane’s potential return to management, French football expert Jonathan Johnson believes his “priority” is to “one day become manager of the French national team”.

“Zidane has been out of the game for a while and although I think we will see him return soon, I don’t think we’ll see him take up a job before this summer’s European Championships because his priority is to one day become manager of the French national team,” Johnson told Caught Offside.

“Should France under-perform in Germany this summer than perhaps there could be a case for Didier Deschamps leaving his post, but should they do well, and they are one of the favourites for the tournament, then we could perhaps see Zidane hold talks with other clubs.”

Regarding which clubs he could manage, Johnson picked out Juventus and Marseille as potential destinations for the France legend.

“Specifically with the Bayern job, though, despite the club being somewhere where a number of French players have enjoyed a lot of success down the years, it’s quite a specific environment and one that tends to favour former players, especially at the moment when they’re going through quite a turbulent run,” Johnson added.

“I could see Zidane putting out feelers for potential jobs available, and somewhere like Juventus, where he spent some time as a player, might appeal to him.

“Another one to keep an eye on would be Marseille – if there was to be a takeover at OM, they’re a club Zidane has an affinity with, even though ne never played for them. I think that could be an interesting project for him, especially with Mbappe leaving PSG, their Ligue 1 rivals might sense that there’s a real opportunity to challenge for honours.

“So I’m not too sure about the Bayern links, but Juventus and Marseille, should Zidane be on the club market, would be teams to keep tabs on, but it doesn’t change the fact that his priority at some point in his career is to lead the French national team.”