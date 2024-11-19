Man Utd ‘set sights’ on making £79m forward with ‘reserve status’ Amorim’s first signing

Man Utd are looking to secure a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of October after the Dutchman could only manage three wins from his opening nine Premier League matches in charge this season.

Amorim was officially appointed on November 1 but only started work last Monday and held his first training session with the Man Utd squad yesterday.

The Portuguese coach has a hill to climb this season with the Red Devils currently 13th in the Premier League table after interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy picked up four more points in his two matches in charge.

Amorim will now attempt to use this week to implement his new style of play on the group, many of which are missing because of international duty, while he is likely to use his favoured 3-4-3 formation in his first match in charge against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

One of Amorim’s main issues to address will be the Man Utd attack with only Southampton, Crystal Palace and Everton scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils in the Premier League this season.

Their main strikers Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford have all scored one Premier League goal each this season and Amorim is reportedly looking to bring in a new player in that position.

And now Fussball.News has confirmed a report by French newspaper L’Equipe that Man Utd are looking to do a loan deal in January with PSG for Kolo Muani.

Man Utd have their ‘sights set’ on the PSG striker – who moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to the Parc des Princes for €95m (£79m) in 2023 – with the Red Devils ‘certainly considering a transfer’.

It is claimed that the Premier League side ‘cannot invest on a large scale in the winter, so for the time being only a loan deal would be an option’ with it looking unlikely that Kolo Muani’s ‘reserve status will change’.

Kolo Muani has only started two Ligue 1 matches for PSG this season and the France international is ‘familiar’ with Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation from his time at Frankfurt.

The report adds: ‘With his mixture of speed, assertiveness and goal instinct, Kolo Muani has the potential to make his mark in the Premier League. The player himself is not yet planning to leave. If coach Luis Enrique continues to rely on him sporadically, the wind could soon change.’