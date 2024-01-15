Man Utd transfer bid rejected as Chelsea eye ex-Liverpool star in double Saudi swoop

Man Utd are not interested in a loan deal for former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema this winter, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been struggling for goals this season with Erik ten Hag’s side scoring just 24 goals in 21 Premier League matches in 2023/24.

Only bottom two sides Sheffield United and Burnley had scored fewer goals than Man Utd before the Red Devils’ 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have now scored seven Premier League goals between them after Hojlund and Rashford’s strikes versus Spurs.

And there is still a feeling that Man Utd require a proven centre-forward as they look to get back to challenging for Premier League titles, like they did in Sir Alex Ferguson’s time at Old Trafford.

There have been rumours that Ten Hag is hoping to bring in a striker in the January transfer window in an effort to catapult the Red Devils up the table and there was speculation over the weekend that Man Utd were ‘exploring’ a loan move for Benzema.

Benzema joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window on a free transfer from Real Madrid with the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner knocking in 15 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions.

It is understood that the 36-year-old is keen to return to Europe in the winter transfer window with Man Utd one of the destinations mooted.

But talkSPORT has dismissed claims Benzema could move to Man Utd and said that the Red Devils ‘will not be making a loan move’ for the former France international in January.

Premier League rivals Chelsea also need a goalscorer in January if possible with the Daily Telegraph insisting that Benzema and Al-Ahli forward Roberto Firmino are both on their radar.

The Daily Telegraph claim: