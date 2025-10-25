According to reports, Manchester United have submitted a significant ‘offer’ for AC Milan standout Rafael Leao amid interest from Liverpool and Man City.

In the summer, Man Utd were very active in the transfer market as they overhauled their squad following last season’s 15th-place finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils raised funds through several high-profile exits, with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho among those to move elsewhere.

This enabled the Premier League giants to invest around £230m on four key signings as one of the summer’s biggest spending clubs in Europe, landing Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Each of these new signings have made a positive impact and have improved Ruben Amorim‘s side, who have progressed in recent weeks and have won back-to-back Premier League games against Sunderland and Liverpool.

Despite this, Man Utd are still quite a distance away from winning the Premier League and/or Champions League, so they have substantial improvements still to make in the coming transfer windows.

It is common knowledge that they are crying out for a new No.6 after failing to land Brighton star Carlos Baleba in the summer, though this area is set to be addressed in January or next summer.

This is understood to be their transfer priority, though a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they have also ‘offered’ 100 million euros (£86m) for AC Milan star Leao.

The Portugal international has been sporadically linked with a potential move to the Premier League in recent seasons, though he has been in fine form in recent weeks. Since recovering from a calf injury, he has scored three goals in two Serie A matches.

Man Utd are said to have ‘accelerated’ for Leao, who also has ‘interest’ from Liverpool and Man City as the latter club ‘considers making an offer’.

The report also claims that three ‘key’ factors will decide Leao’s future as he has an ‘onerous release clause’ in his contract, though the value is not stated.

They added: ‘Secondly, his performance: he must maintain or increase his offensive level in more competitive environments like the Premier League. ‘And third, the player’s will: his personal decision will be key, even more so if he finds the jump to Manchester United or the media exposure of England attractive.’

United have also been looking to the future with their transfer business and have tried to acquire some of the best up-and-coming talents in England and elsewhere.

On Friday, a report from The Athletic revealed that they have ‘completed the signing’ of goalkeeper Charlie Hardy from Championship outfit Derby County.

They have also revealed Man Utd’s plan for the 16-year-old England youth international, adding: ‘Hardy, 16, will go into the club’s academy system and under-18s side managed by Darren Fletcher, having completed the Premier League’s five-step process for registering academy players yesterday.

‘He will sign a scholarship and be eligible for a professional contract when he turns 17 in July.’