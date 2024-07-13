Man Utd lodge £21m first offer for ‘extraordinary’ Liverpool target but club could demand Sancho ‘swap’

Man Utd have made their first offer for Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu as they look to sign a new left-back this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have started their summer recruitment drive with the imminent arrival of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee after the Netherlands international completed his medical on Friday.

Man Utd are also keen on buying two new centre-backs with two bids rejected for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, an offer accepted for Lille’s Leny Yoro and mounting interest in Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt.

And they are also turning their attention to a new left-back with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming in May that Man Utd are looking to bring in a player in that position over the summer.

Romano said: “Manchester United want to bring in a new left-back this summer. They will be busy on this position in the upcoming transfer window because of too many injuries to Luke Shaw, while Tyrell Malacia has also been really unlucky with injuries, and the situation with Sergio Reguilon was not managed in the best way in the January transfer window.

“Man United will bring in a new left-back, and at the moment they are still exploring options as it’s not yet clear who they want. It could be an important young player, ready to compete, and they are on it, looking at options.”

And now reports in Turkey claim that Man Utd ‘wants’ Kadioglu in the summer transfer market after being impressed by his performances for Fenerbahce and the Turkey national team at Euro 2024.

Fenerbahce have ‘received an offer’ of €25m (£21m) for the 24-year-old but it is understood that the Turkish Super Lig outfit are looking for €35m after his price ‘doubled’ at Euro 2024.

Kadioglu is a player Erik ten Hag ‘definitely wants to see in his squad’ and if Man Utd ‘does not increase its offer, the swap formula will be put into effect’.

Man Utd ‘will offer names it does not consider in the squad’ to Fenerbahce in order to get a deal done with the report suggesting the Red Devils ‘will be given the message’ of ‘give Jadon Sancho in the swap’.

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella reckons Kadioglu will be “useful to any big club” with rumours Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal are also interested in the left-back.

“Kadioglu is an extraordinary player,” Montella said. “This season, he has played sixty games at the highest level. He would be useful to any big club.”

When asked about the future of Kadioglu and other top Fenerbahce players, new boss Jose Mourinho replied: “Our president wants our club to develop, not to regress. This means keeping the best players, not selling them. The top priority is to get the players we have back to the team. This will happen step by step.”