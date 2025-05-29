Manchester United have reportedly looked at a pair of stars from the same club who could cost a combined £148million, and one of them will do anything he “possibly can to win the Premier League.”

United have just undergone their worst season in Premier League history. Last season held that title for just a year, as their eighth-placed finish was followed up by a woeful 15th.

To make matters worse, they had the chance to win silverware, reaching the Europa League final, but had that ripped away from them in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham.

According to ESPN, United have an issue in whether they’ll be able to attract and afford the players they want ahead of a season with no European football.

That has not stopped them tracking some stars. The report states the Red Devils have ‘looked at’ Crystal Palace duo Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton.

Eze’s release clause is set at £68million, while reports suggest Wharton will command a fee in the region of £80million. That £148million would surely be out of United’s range, given their current financial situation.

What’s more, Palace secured Europa League football as a result of their FA Cup triumph, so remaining there and playing at a higher level might well be looked upon more favourably than a move to United, who have no European football at all.

Palace star Eze clearly has big ambitions, as he told Sky Sports of his desire to win big after lifting the FA Cup trophy.

“Everything there is for me to win, I want to win, and I’ll do anything I possibly can to win the Premier League,” he said.

“I’ve been dreaming of playing at that level and doing things like that from when I was young, so I’ve watched that happen in my head for years.

“For me, it’s just the manifestation of something that’s been in my mind, something I’ve been praying for.

“I’m probably not as surprised as everyone else, but of course I’m grateful to God to have the opportunity to be in that position.

“To be able to do that and to bring a trophy to south London, that’s the biggest thing, something that the club hasn’t had before – a trophy. So to be part of the squad that has done that, I almost have no words.”

Currently, Palace are closer to Premier League glory than United. They finished three places – and 11 points – ahead of them in the league, and have won silverware more recently.

But there could also be better much chances for Eze to win the league. He has been on the radar of Manchester City, with Liverpool and Arsenal also said to be linked with him.

Whether he does move on this season remains to be seen, but he’ll surely have options if a move is to happen this summer.

