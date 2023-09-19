Man Utd already looking to ‘replace’ Ten Hag ‘chosen one’ as they prepare £60m offer

Manchester United are already weighing up making an offer for a new goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana after their slow start to the season, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made poor start to the new Premier League campaign with three losses and two wins in their first five matches this term.

Man Utd have already conceded ten goals, more than newly-promoted Sheffield United – who are yet to pick up their first win of the season – and the joint-third most in the Premier League.

Onana moved to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window from Inter Milan in a €55m move with the Cameroon international Ten Hag’s top choice to replace David de Gea, while they also brought in Altay Bayindir to provide extra cover.

He is yet to fill fans with confidence that he will be a success at Man Utd with Spanish publication Fichajes insisting that the Red Devils are already looking to replace Ten Hag’s ‘chosen one’.

It is understood that Onana ‘does not offer guarantees despite Ten Hag’s confidence and the club is thinking about safer options’ with Porto’s Diogo Costa back on the agenda.

And now Man Utd are ‘willing to launch an offer close to 70 million euros (£60m) to acquire the services’ of Costa, ‘who is also on the radar of other European giants such as Bayern Munich or Barcelona’.

Former Man Utd full-back Paul Parker thinks the Red Devils would’ve been better off sticking with De Gea in the summer instead of buying Onana.

Parker told bettors: “I can’t come out and say that I dislike Andre Onana because I don’t. If we could go back in time, I would still have stuck with David De Gea. I still think he is a better goalkeeper.

“But that doesn’t make Onana a terrible goalkeeper. He is a good goalkeeper and he has been a part of improving the build up play and I think he can be a good asset on the counter attacks as well when Man United need to send Rashford or Hojlund free with a deep pass.”

On Onana, Parker added: “But I could wish that he made more extraordinary saves. Sometimes I feel like he is a TV goalkeeper who makes easy saves look hard to make.

“It’s only four games and he will improve but people shouldn’t be picking him as the scapegoat or anything already.

“The tough part for him is that every time he makes a mistake, everyone will compare him to David De Gea who was one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time at Man United. That’s not a nice pressure to have on your shoulders.”