Man Utd could lose £38m on Sancho as club give up on repairing his relationship with Ten Hag

Manchester United have given up trying to repair the relationship of Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag

Manchester United could lose out on £38million, with Borussia Dortmund prepared to lodge a bid of £35million for Jadon Sancho, who won’t be back under Erik ten Hag, as United have stopped trying to repair that relationship.

Sancho’s United career was brought to a halt just four games into the campaign. Indeed, the winger featured off the bench in the first three Premier League matches, but Ten Hag believed he was not pushing himself hard enough in training to feature in the fourth.

That led to public backlash from Sancho, who called out his manager for his comments, and he was suspended by United until he apologised for his retort in the public eye.

That never came, and he was loaned back to his former side Borussia Dortmund in January. A full sale was impossible, as United would have been looking for near the £73million they paid for him, and the German outfit could not afford that.

Now, though, they are seemingly willing to pay a fee for Sancho, but it’ll see United take a £38million hit, as The Sun reports Dortmund are ready to offer £35million to keep him permanently.

It has previously been revealed that Sancho does not want to return to Old Trafford while Ten Hag is still there.

While some reports have stated Sir Jim Ratcliffe might welcome the winger back into the fold, that obviously becomes difficult if the manager is still in his job come the summer.

Now, it seems the new part-owner has accepted that decision, as The Sun states United chiefs have ‘given up on any reconciliation between Ten Hag and Sancho’.

It’s suggested United are therefore ‘ready’ to accept Dortmund’s low offer in order to get the attacker off the books.

Whether or not that changes if Ten Hag is sacked by the club remains to be seen. Sancho is reaching form, having scored twice in the last week, one of those goals helping Dortmund through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

As such, there seems hope of him coming good at whatever club he plays for, and given he’s still on the books at United for the moment, they’ll take that into consideration.

Further to that, Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford does not seem certain, with reports recently suggesting Ratcliffe has ‘decided to fire’ the boss, so changes could conceivably be made to their plan.

