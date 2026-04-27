A bizarre report claims Manchester United are ‘working on’ a deal to sign Tottenham attacker, Xavi Simons, despite the Dutchman only just rupturing his ACL.

Tottenham thought they were sealing a masterful move when bringing Simons to the Premier League last summer. The Dutchman, 23, wowed an former club RB Leipzig and on his day, can be a matchwinner.

The issue for Spurs is those days have been in frustratingly short supply. And as is the case at Tottenham this season, every piece of positive news is met with an equally bad one.

Tottenham finally secured their first Premier League win of 2026 on Saturday when Joao Palhinha’s late winner sunk Wolves.

However, Simons – who started both matches since Roberto De Zerbi took charge and bagged a goal and assist the week before against Brighton – ruptured his ACL against Wolves.

Tottenham confirmed the colossal injury blow on Sunday night, with Simons now facing nine months out. He’ll also miss the World Cup.

Yet despite the fact Simons won’t play again in 2026, a strange report out of Spain claims Man Utd think the time to spring a transfer shock is now.

Man Utd ‘working on’ Xavi Simons transfer – report

It’s claimed Man Utd believe Simons is a ‘perfect’ fit for their attacking ranks and his ability to win games single-handedly will give their forward options a timely boost ahead of an anticipated return to Champions League football.

Accordingly, it’s stated Man Utd are now ‘working on’ signing Simons who could be bought for as little as €45m / £39m if Tottenham are relegated to the Championship.

What’s more, it was even stated Simons already desires a ‘change of scenery’ after just a single shambolic season in north London.

The report read: ‘Manchester United are closely monitoring Xavi Simons’ situation. They are looking to strengthen their squad with young talent and leadership.

‘The Old Trafford club is preparing for its return to the Champions League. To do so, they need players capable of making a difference.

‘Xavi Simons fits that profile perfectly. His creativity, vision, and attacking prowess make him a top priority.

‘Furthermore, his low price tag facilitates the transfer. Manchester United sees this as a market opportunity that’s hard to ignore.’

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It continued: ‘Manchester United wants to build a strong team. Their goal is to compete with the Premier League giants.

‘Teams like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool set the standard. To reach that level, they need strategic signings.

‘Xavi Simons embodies that commitment to emerging talent. His ability to lead the attack is highly valued. United’s sporting directors are working on this deal. They want to get ahead of other potential suitors.’

At this point in time, the obvious question to ask is was the Spanish report published BEFORE Simons suffered his knee injury?

Making this story all the more bizarre is the fact Simons suffered his ACL injury on Saturday, and there was no doubt as to the seriousness of the situation given he was stretchered off.

Yet the Spanish report bringing this news about Man Utd pressing ahead with a deal was published on Sunday afternoon.

If Man Utd spend £39m on a player who has endured a nightmare first season in England and who can’t play again for another nine months, serious questions must be asked of the INEOS regime.