Manchester and Newcastle are ‘locked in a battle’ for an alternative to Benjamin Sesko in a possible Bayern Munich hijack.

After United lost out to Chelsea in the race for Liam Delap early in the window while Hugo Ekitike chose Liverpool over Newcastle before also turning Alexander Isak’s head, both clubs are still eager to land a new No.9.

Newcastle have made the early running in the race to sign Sesko but now Man Utd have made their move to ‘open formal talks’ today in order to get a deal done.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs wrote on X: ‘#MUFC open formal talks for Benjamin Sesko after sending a secret delegation to Germany. Christopher Vivell driving. Ruben Amorim put forward Ollie Watkins. #NUFC remain in the race. Both hoping price drops to €70m.’

TBR Football claimed on Wednesday that ‘offers have been submitted’ for Sesko by both Man Utd and Newcastle, with chief correspondent Graeme Bailey revealing when the Slovenian is expected to decide his future, with a third option still an “unlikely” possibility.

“Personal terms are not an issue for either club, but the talks were based around the projects on offer in the North West and North East,” Bailey said.

“Now the decision is with Sesko, but it is believed he will confirm his decision before the weekend. There is the chance he decides to remain in Germany for another season, but that is now seen as unlikely.

“RB Leipzig gave permission to both clubs to hold talks with Sesko, who they have accepted can leave, as long as their terms are met.”

Reports suggest Sesko is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford, but in any case both the Magpies and Red Devils are considering alternatives, with The Sun claiming Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade has emerged as an option for them.

‘United and Newcastle are set to be locked in ANOTHER transfer battle to land Woltemade as their next striker’, the report claims.

The 23-year-old looked set for Bayern Munich after agreeing terms with the Bundesliga champions, as reported by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg over a month ago.

He wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | FC Bayern and Nick #Woltemade have reached a full verbal agreement on a summer transfer! The 23 y/o versatile striker wants to join Bayern with immediate effect.

‘Long-term contract until 2030 with salary terms already agreed in the last days. Bayern’s supervisory board have already approved the deal.

‘There have been no negotiations between the clubs yet. The contract with VfB is valid until 2028, with no release clause. VfB want to keep him.’

Bayern are said to have offered €40m [£34m] for Woltemade, but Stuttgart want €65m [£55m] for their prized asset, and The Sun claim Bayern ‘might pull out of the race’ after spending £56m to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool, in a ‘boost’ to Newcastle and Man Utd’s ‘chances of landing him this summer.