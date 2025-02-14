Man Utd loss could trigger Postecoglou ‘change’ at Spurs as ‘very rich contract’ for replacement is mooted

Tottenham could sack Ange Postecoglou if they lose against Manchester United on Sunday with Simone Inzaghi being lined up, according to reports.

Spurs are having a nightmare second season under Postecoglou with Tottenham currently 14th in the Premier League table after 24 matches.

If Postecoglou was already under enough pressure because of their Premier League results, Tottenham exited both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last week in a double whammy of pain for the Australian.

Widespread reports have indicated that, despite their terrible form, Daniel Levy and the rest of the Tottenham board are currently sticking with Postecoglou because of their injury crisis.

Postecoglou is currently without 11 of his first-team players with a number of players like Archie Gray and Djed Spence playing out of position.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been linked with the Tottenham role if the Spurs board decide to sack Postecoglou – but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists there has been no “concrete contacts” for the Spaniard.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “He’s being monitored by several clubs. I’m not aware of concrete contacts with Spurs now but in general, for sure top clubs are following his excellent work.”

Tottenham host 13th-placed Man Utd over the weekend and Inter Live claim that Spurs will ‘opt for a change on the fly in view of the arrival of a new coach for next season’ if the north London club lose on Sunday.

Former Spurs managing director of football, who now acts as a consultant for Tottenham, is ‘pushing for the arrival’ of Inter Milan boss Inzaghi if Postecoglou goes.

The report adds: ‘To convince Inzaghi, Tottenham could focus on a very rich contract and full powers on the market for the coach.’

Roy Keane insists Tottenham boss Postecoglou has to “suffer now” after having an easy ride at his previous clubs.

Keane said on the Stick To Football podcast: “When Ange was manager of Celtic, he’s playing Dundee and Hibs every week and they’ve got the smallest squads ever. I don’t think Ange was feeling sorry for them.

“It’s Ange’s time now … you have to suffer now Ange, like lots of others managers.

“Celtic have the biggest budget, the best players. Do you think he had sympathy at Dundee when he was winning 8, 9 nil? I didnt see him after the game going, ‘I feel for the other manager, they’ve got a small budget’.

“He didn’t care less, and managers are getting sacked all around him.”

Keane added: “When you’re winning, you’re fresh as a daisy. When you see Ange at the moment, Ange looks like he’s not slept for a month because you’re not winning, of course.

“He’s got (Manchester) United on Sunday (Monday AEDT). I guarantee if they beat United you see him on Monday or Tuesday, he’ll have a spring in his step.

“That’s what the results do to you, they grind you down. When you’re losing, trust me, it beats you up.”