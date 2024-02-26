Man Utd ‘lower’ Greenwood price as new boss ‘recommends’ signing; Romano reveals ‘internal feeling’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the “feeling internally” at Man Utd is that the club will “cash in on” Mason Greenwood in the summer.

Greenwood was suspended by the Old Trafford club on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The Man Utd striker faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by a public outcry and on September 1 it was confirmed he would head to Spain for the season and join Getafe.

Greenwood has impressed in La Liga with the Man Utd loanee contributing five goals and five assists in 22 league matches for Getafe, who are tenth in the Spanish top flight.

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe refused to rule anything out as he discussed the possibility of a Greenwood return to Old Trafford in a recent interview – but transfer expert Romano insists the “feeling internally at the club is that they will cash in on the player”.

Romano wrote on his Caught Offside column: “Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said publicly that Manchester United will take their time to decide on the future of Mason Greenwood as he impresses on loan at Getafe, but I can say that the feeling internally at the club is that they will cash in on the player.

“If they receive transfer proposals, they will be ready to consider them and to negotiate, but of course it will also be more clear once they bring in new appointments to the board such as Dan Ashworth. This will be key to decide the summer strategy, because things could still change, and there will be talks in April/May to clarify things, but for now the feeling is that Greenwood could be sold permanently.

“Man United are also planning to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window – the plan is very clear, they are waiting for a new director and a new board structure, but they want a new number 9. They will obviously respect the great numbers of Rasmus Hojlund and he will remain at the club, but one more striker is needed because Anthony Martial will leave Old Trafford as a free agent, there are no doubts about that.

“United still have to decide, however, if they want to go for a young player or an experienced player. There will be internal discussions about that, and United will take their time despite rumours about Joshua Zirkzee and Mathys Tel. We’ll see what they decide in the coming weeks and months, but for sure a new striker will be a core part of their plans for the summer.

“Personally, I think Hojlund still has huge potential and I’ve been so impressed with his performances recently, so maybe an experienced striker who knows the league could help to make an instant impact and also to support Hojlund while he’s still developing.

“And speaking of young players at Man United, even though there’s been growing talk of Ross Barkley making it into England’s Euro 2024 squad, Red Devils youngster Kobbie Mainoo would be my pick for Gareth Southgate’s squad. Barkley has been great for Luton this season, so for sure he deserves credit and we could perhaps see interest in him in the summer, but I’d still go for Mainoo after what he’s shown since coming into the United first-team.”

And Spanish publication Nacional insists there is interest from Barcelona in buying Greenwood in the summer transfer window with Man Utd ‘lowering’ their asking price.

The newspaper insists he ‘will not return’ to Old Trafford with claims that Greenwood doesn’t want to go back as he ‘felt unprotected and belittled by the club in which he had played his entire life’.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is ready to present ‘a formal offer’ to Man Utd for Greenwood with the Red Devils ‘willing to considerably reduce’ their asking price from €50m to €30m.

Hansi Flick, who seems to be the favourite to take over from Xavi in the summer, ‘recommends the purchase’ of Greenwood and is ‘convinced that he would fit into their schemes’.