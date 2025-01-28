Patrick Dorgu and Alvaro Fernandez have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United could miss out on Lecce starlet Patrick Dorgu as a ‘lurking’ European giant is moving ‘under the radar’.

The Red Devils are yet to make a January signing, but they are looking to make one or two additions before the transfer window closes at the start of next week.

Ruben Amorim‘s side are trying to sign a new left wing-back as they lack a natural fit for this position with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui filling in until a new player is secured.

Man Utd have been linked with several potential options but Lecce youngster Dorgu has emerged as their leading target.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakout season for Lecce as he’s got four goal involvements in his 21 Serie A appearances this season.

Lecce are understood to be holding out for around 40 million euros, while Man Utd’s latest offer was worth around 30 million euros.

On Monday night, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Man Utd are “confident” of reaching an agreement with Lecce imminently.

He said: “Manchester United feel they can get Patrick Dorgu deal agreed in 24/48h!

“Confident and optimistic after further talks with new official bid coming soon.”

However, a report in Italy claims Man Utd could be hijacked as Serie A giants Juventus are moving ‘under the radar’ as they ‘lurk’ in the background.

It is also noted that they ‘could forcefully enter the scene with a change of strategy’ in the coming days.

A couple of alternatives have been linked with the Red Devils and former left-back Alvaro Carreras – who has been making waves at Benfica – is a potential option.

Carreras has emerged as one of the standout left-backs in Europe and The Athletic are reporting that Man Utd are considering ‘activating their buyback clause’ to re-sign him.