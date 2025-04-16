Man Utd vs Lyon prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Man Utd will look to book a spot in the Europa League semi-final by beating Lyon on Thursday after playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Andre Onana’s continual attempts to turn goalkeeping into a performance art saw Rayan Cherki slam home an injury-time equaliser at the Groupama Stadium.

Even David James spent the game watching through his fingers, as Onana launched Utd’s hopes and dreams in the river Rhone during his Cirque du Soleil audition.

Despite his unorthodox interpretation of goalkeeping, Utd managed two goals amid a performance that backed up the Cameroonian’s brash statement. Man Utd are, in fact, better than Lyon.

The difficulty for Ruben Amorim’s side may be that they’ve looked more comfortable away from the pressure cooker that is Old Trafford.

Lyon’s game plan will involve surrendering lots of possession, waiting for opportunities to strike on the break and, if Onana plays, just putting the ball into the box.

Still, like a French army tasked with making advances, Lyon crumbled and retreated the last time they sniffed a semi-final, instead settling for years of mediocrity near the foot of the table.

We do fancy the visitors’ chances of causing an upset, though if they’re to escape Old Trafford with a draw, they’ll need a slice of luck, waterproofs, and a translator.





Man Utd vs Lyon prediction:

The difficulty for Utd is, in part, the media circus surrounding the likely return of Andre Onana.

After his number two fully bottled it at the weekend and reminded Amorim why he was hesitant to play him, this is his last chance to prove he is the man for the job.

If he’s as mentally weak as he looks to be, there’s no way back and he’ll probably make an error leading to a goal on Thursday.

The game could be absolute chaos, and the atmosphere could just as easily turn sour, even if the home crowd have been particularly vocal and supportive of late.

It’s hard to imagine both teams not finding the net at least once, with the wet and pressured conditions leading to some dodgy defending and some fine TV viewing.

Both teams have found the net in nine of Utd’s 11 Europa League fixtures, with both teams scoring in seven of Lyon’s European outings.

It’s not easy to trust Utd to progress, but we are fairly confident there will be goals.

Man Utd team news

The big news is that Andre Onana is expected to return after enjoying a weekend off to “disconnect” after a poor performance in the first leg.

A now familiar back three of Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro will be flanked by Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu.

Mason Mount is in contention once again, though Ugarte and Casemiro may be preferred in Utd’s engine room.

Bruno Fernandes will join Alejandro Garnacho in an advanced area, where they’ll likely support lone striker Rasmus Hojlund.

He literally is the lone striker at this stage, with Joshua Zirkzee picking up an injury against Newcastle, which may rule him out.

Man Utd expected line-up

Onana – Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro – Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu – Fernandes, Garnacho – Hojlund

Lyon team news

Ernest Nuamah is absent again, as is Malick Fofana, who is nursing a knee injury.

It’s as you were at the back with Lucas Perri in goal behind a back four of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Clinton Mata, Moussa Niakhate and Nicolas Tagliafico.

Jordan Veretout, Corentin Tolisso and Paul Akouokou will line up in midfield again.

World Cup winner Thiago Almada posed a threat last week and got himself on the scoresheet.

Cherki, who has scored three goals and registered eight assists in Europe, will support Georges Mikautadze.

Lyon expected line-up

Perri Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico – Vererout, Tolisso, Akouokou – Almada – Cherki, Mikautadze

Man Utd vs Lyon: How to watch and listen

Man Utd vs Lyon will be shown live on TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports 1 at 20:00 on Thursday, April 17. There will be full match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Man Utd vs Lyon stats:

– Man Utd are protecting an unbeaten record in Europe this season, winning six and drawing five of their 11 matches.

– Utd have posted three unbeaten runs of 15+ matches at home in European competition since the turn of the century.

– Since the last one ended in 2018, the Red Devils have a record of 21 wins, six draws, and nine losses.

– Both teams have scored in nine of those 11 matches.

– Lyon have a strong record against English opposition with four wins, four draws and one defeat.

– Seven of Lyon’s 11 Europa League matches this campaign have produced four or more goals.

– Lyon are unbeaten in 10 European away games since losing 2-1 to Juventus during the 2019/20 season.