Fergie celebrates a win over Lyon in his 1000th match in charge of Man Utd.

Before Man Utd face Lyon in the Europa League, cast your mind back to 2004 when the two sides clashed in Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1000th game in charge…

United go to Lyon this evening with both sides desperate for Europa League success to prop up their season and put them on a firmer footing for the summer.

The Red Devils looked rather stronger back in 2004 when Lyon went to Old Trafford in the Champions League.

With Fergie taking charge for the 1000th time, United won 2-1, thanks to goals from one most unlikely source and another from one of the most potent hitmen to do it at Old Trafford.

Can you recall Fergie’s 1000th XI?

The wingers could trip you up. One is playing off the opposite flank; the other is more accustomed to a central role.

With those clues, we’re expecting some fast times. Off you go then…

