Man Utd ‘made the decision months ago’ to sell Fernandes with ‘bids going in’ for Red Devils target

Man Utd are planning to sell captain Bruno Fernandes “and then use that money elsewhere” in the summer transfer window, according to a former scout.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new players in the summer transfer window as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe backed Ruben Amorim.

There were rumours over the summer that Fernandes could be sold in order to fund a bigger recruitment drive – but the Portugal international ended up staying.

And recently, in an interview, the Man Utd captain revealed that he was “hurt” as he felt the Red Devils were keen to sell him in the summer.

On interest from Saudi Arabia, Fernandes said: “I could have left like many people do and said: ‘I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for €20m or €30m, so they pay me more on the other side.’ But I never did that. I never felt in a position to do that, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same.

“But there comes a point where, for them, money is more important than anything. The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision.

“I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely like the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay. But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’

“It hurts me a lot. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise about. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.”

And now former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at the club – insists that the plan at Old Trafford is to sell Fernandes next summer.

Brown told Football Insider: “Man United aren’t ruling out letting Bruno leave.

“If they wanted to keep hold of him, they would be putting it out there that ‘there’s no way we would let Bruno Fernandes leave’ and deterring that interest.

“They’re not doing that, they’re entertaining the talk about his exit, and that’s because now it seems they made the decision months ago to let him go.

“From what I hear, the plan is to sell him and then use that money elsewhere.

“It’s risky and in my opinion is stupid, because you’re not going to get a better player than Bruno Fernandes so it will be a downgrade, but that’s their idea.

“The only way I can see it happening in January is if they have somebody lined up of the same level of talent and quality who is ready to come in.

“I don’t think that’s the case at the moment, so it’s very unlikely he will leave next month.”

Former Everton and Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness insists changes to Saudi Arabian football could see Man Utd target Ruben Neves leave the Midde East.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Now there’s a lot of movement in Saudi Arabia right now around ownership of clubs.

“A lot of bids going in and different things as PIF [Public Investment Fund] looks to get out of the major majority position. A lot of new people coming in, and a lot of shake up in Saudi football that’s not really on the radar over here.

“That may lead to some decisions as well, as a lot of them are looking for younger players and younger talent coming in. But I think Neves could still play a good role for United, and I think he’s the experience and the talent that could work for them at the right price.”

