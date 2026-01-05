Man Utd made sack decision ‘before Leeds draw’ after Amorim ‘blew up’ in meeting

Man Utd made the decision to sack Ruben Amorim before their 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

The Red Devils announced on Monday morning their decision to sack Amorim, who was appointed by INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to replace Erik ten Hag in November 2024.

Amorim kept his job last season, despite finishing 15th in the Premier League, and failing to qualify for Europe with Man Utd beaten Europa League finalists.

Despite retaining their inconsistency this season, somehow Man Utd are sixth in the Premier League despite winning just three of their last 11 matches.

Amorim burst into a rant against the club’s hierarchy after the match against Leeds but Sam Wallace of the Daily Telegraph has revealed that a decision to sack the head coach was made earlier last week.

Wallace claimed that Man Utd made the decision ‘before the draw with Leeds United on Sunday, after a meeting between Amorim and Jason Wilcox’ which made it clear that his position was ‘unsustainable’.

He added: ‘Wilcox had intended the meeting to be a positive look at the evolution of the team but when the system was raised – Amorim’s go-to 3-4-3 formation – the Portuguese coach “blew up”, according to sources.’

Before Wallace continued: ‘The feeling at the club was that as soon as Amorim found himself under pressure he went back to his favoured system – whether it was suitable or not for the opposition. His angry reaction to Wilcox’s observations indicated to the club hierarchy that he had taken United as far as he could. ‘

The Athletic journalist Oliver Kay has criticised INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe for continuing the “muddled” approach associated with the previous decision-makers.

Kay said on BBC Radio Five Live: “When Ineos and Jim Ratcliffe came in two years ago they talked about a clean break from the muddled, flawed, confused decision-making of the previous eleven years, and for me – they’ve just continued.

“It’s been more of the same. Reactive. Slow to spot trends. Making appointments without really appearing to know what they’re doing.

“To suddenly be questioning internally the Amorim strategy rather than just results… They seemed to accept his formation, his adherence to a three-man central defence for most of the past 14 months.

“And suddenly, the progress they’ve made is suddenly unacceptable.

“I find it confusing and unimpressive.”

Speaking of Amorim in March last year, Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe said of the Portuguese coach: “It’s not that we have to stick with Ruben.

“I think Ruben is an outstanding young manager. I really do.

“He’s an excellent manager and I think he will be there for a long time.”

