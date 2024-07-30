Manchester United have reportedly made a ‘magnificent offer’ to sign former Arsenal starlet Chido Obi-Martin, but they face competition from rivals.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team are moving quickly to improve Erik ten Hag’s squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Man Utd have already spent around £90m to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively.

Ratcliffe and Co. are working to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for more signings, with the addition of a centre-back, midfielder and winger among their priorities.

The Red Devils are also looking to the future, with former Arsenal youngster Obi-Martin emerging as a potential target.

The 16-year-old has made waves at youth level, scoring 32 goals in his 20 appearances in the U18 Premier League.

Obi-Martin is currently looking for a new club as he recently confirmed that he would not be signing a new contract at Arsenal.

Man Utd have been mooted as his most likely next destination, but they are facing competition from a couple of Bundesliga teams.

A report from Football Insider claims Man Utd have made a ‘magnificent offer’ as they attempt to fend off competition to sign Obi-Martin this summer.

As they look to acquire the teenager, they are also said to be ‘close’ to completing another transfer. The report explains.

‘Man United and Bayern Munich are among the clubs who have tabled contract offers for Chido Obi-Martin, sources have told Football Insider. Borussia Dortmund have also joined the race to try and sign the teenage sensation as Europe’s elite intensify their interest. ‘Football Insider had revealed that the Gunners were hopeful of keeping the Danish forward, but he told the club he would not sign the contract they offered. ‘Sources claim that United have provided a “magnificent” offer, and it remains possible he will sign professional terms with the 20-time champions when he turns 17 on 29th November. ‘Another deal that United are close to completing is for Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui. Football Insider revealed that the Premier League giants have agreed personal terms with him as they look to get the deal done before the window shuts.’

Mazraoui’s potential move to Man Utd is dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving and Sky Sports are reporting that West Ham are in ‘advancing talks’ to sign the full-back.