Report names four Man Utd stars ‘urging’ Sancho to apologise as lonely Carrington existence is detailed

Four Manchester United players have attempted to get Jadon Sancho to apologise to Erik ten Hag as well as football director John Murtough, according to reports.

Red Devils boss Ten Hag has had a number of off-field issues to deal with over the last few months with the sage surrounding Sancho’s future dominating the headlines in the opening months of the season.

The England international is still refusing to apologise for a social media post denying Ten Hag’s claims that he had underperformed in training in the week leading up to their 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

Ten Hag omitted Sancho from the squad for the match against the Gunners and revealed the winger’s poor displays in training had cost him a shirt.

Sancho has since been made to train away from the first-team squad with the Man Utd boss only welcoming him back if he says sorry to the Red Devils staff.

And now the Daily Telegraph has revealed the ‘extent of the separation and isolation’ that Sancho is currently feeling at Carrington.

The Daily Telegraph explained:

‘It is a sad sight and some details, in particular, point to the extent of the separation and isolation, which in itself feels uncomfortable given what Sancho worked through personally last season. ‘Banished from the first-team set-up while he refuses to apologise to Ten Hag over his public outburst at the start of last month, Sancho must change in the academy dressing room. ‘But because strict safeguarding rules prevent him from sharing a dressing room with those academy players who are still classed as minors, the 23-year-old must change alone and with the door locked so there is no risk of anyone entering.’

A report from the Daily Mail insisted that fears are growing that an apology now could be seen as an ’empty gesture’ by Ten Hag after weeks of waiting.

But the Daily Telegraph adds that Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes are among the players attempting to get him to say sorry.