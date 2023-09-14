Man Utd player’s mum blasts ‘disgraceful’ abuse ‘created over nothing’ – ‘Gone far beyond football’

Harry Maguire’s mum has jumped to the defence of her son following another difficult week for the England and Manchester United defender.

The 30-year-old started for England in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday before coming off the bench at half-time in the 3-1 friendly victory over Scotland.

Despite the form of Steve Clarke’s men, it was a very comfortable win for the Three Lions, who would have kept a clean sheet if not for an own goal from Maguire.

It was pretty poor defending in truth and added fuel to the fire with the Red Devils centre-back once again in the spotlight.

Minutes have been very hard to come by at club level for Maguire, who was stripped of the Manchester United captaincy over the summer having fallen way down Erik ten Hag’s central defensive pecking order.

Nobody was surprised to see Maguire included in the latest England squad, but as always, it annoyed a lot of people with the player and Gareth Southgate both coming in for criticism.

Southgate, as always, defended his decision to call up and play the United outcast and now the player’s mother has posted a statement on Instagram, blasting the “disgraceful” comments her son has received “from some fans, pundits and the media”.

OPINION: England offer glimpse into alternate reality without ‘Southgate Three’ but fans shouldn’t get carried away…

“As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments in which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country,” she said on the social media platform.

“I was there in the stand as usual, it’s not acceptable what’s been created, over nothing.

“I understand that in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond ‘football’.

“For me seeing him go through what he’s going through is not ok.

“I would hate to have to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today.

“Harry has a massive heart and it’s a good job he’s mentally strong and can handle it as others might not be able to. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody!”

Speaking after the win against Scotland, England manager Southgate commented on the “ridiculous treatment” of Maguire.

“He’s been a tower of strength for us through one of the most successful periods of English football and the response tonight – I understand Scottish fans, they’re having some fun – but it’s created by our own side, it’s ridiculous,” Southgate said.

“From a Scotland fans’ point of view I get it and I’ve got absolutely no complaints with what they did.

“It’s a consequence of ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time, frankly. I think our fans recognised, ‘Okay, there might be a bit of heat from our own supporters but we’re not going to have it from others getting into him’. But it’s a joke.”

MAILBOX: Gareth Southgate ‘too nice’ and own-goal could be best thing that happens to Harry Maguire…