Shock name one of four Man Utd stars ‘immune’ to ‘fire sale’; Chelsea told to ‘stump up’ £65m

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire is one of four Red Devils stars ‘immune’ to their ‘fire sale’ in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are having a terrible first full season as new Man Utd co-owners with the Red Devils 15th in the Premier League and only three matches remaining.

Their saving grace could be in the Europa League, though, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking likely to qualify for the final after beating Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in the away leg of their semi-final.

Victory in the final, if they get there, would ensure Man Utd will play Champions League football next season and give Ratcliffe and INEOS more room to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

With many of Amorim’s players struggling to buy into his style of play, philosophy and tactics, it’s likely that there will be a big overturn of his existing squad this season.

And now the Daily Star claims that the Man Utd board and Ratcliffe are ‘willing to sell most members of the squad provided the price is right’ this summer.

Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Christian Eriksen are named as players who could be sold in order to satisfy the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The report adds: ‘It’s understood the only players immune from the fire sale ar Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu.’

Alejandro Garnacho is one player who could earn Man Utd a lot of money if sold and the Daily Star claim that the Red Devils ‘have told Chelsea to stump up at least £65m’ if they want to sign the Argentina international this summer.

Chelsea ‘are expected to make a move for him again at the end of this season’ and Garnacho is ‘open to leaving United after struggling to secure regular starts’ under Amorim this term.

But Garnacho ‘wants to be sure he would be making the right move’ and would seek ‘assurances’ from Chelsea and head coach Enzo Maresca that he would play a big role in their plans.

One player both Man Utd and Chelsea have been linked with is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen – who has been impressing on loan at Galatasaray – and ex-Arsenal defender William Gallas insists a move to Old Trafford would be the best option for the Nigeria international.

Gallas said: “I think Victor Osimhen can become a star in the Premier League, he has the right profile. He can stretch play and stretch the backlines. Another attacker can run into the space he makes, and he could be useful for any club in the Premier League. He’s always learning, but at the same time, how long will he need to adapt to a new situation?

“We’ve seen foreign players before, it’s often difficult for them in the first season. The second season they step up, so it’s not unusual at all. Even Ronaldo, in his first season he wasn’t the Ronaldo we know now, but in the second season there were signs.

“It all depends which club. If Arsenal need results straight away, they need to win the Premier League next year, then they need one player who can do it straight away. They don’t have time.

“If we talk about Manchester United, from where they are now, they don’t need to win the league. They’re looking to be top four or top five, so maybe they can give Osimhen the time he needs.”