Man Utd star Maguire slammed for ‘complete nonsense’ comments on England duty

Harry Maguire’s “win percentage” comments on England duty have been dismissed as “complete nonsense”.

Maguire has been called up by Gareth Southgate for England’s games against Australia and Italy and spoke to the media about the criticism he’s received in recent times.

“Listen, if you look back on my last 15 to 20 starts for club and country, I would be happy to sit here and say ‘I’m really happy with my performances’,” Maguire said.

“My record under this manager speaks for itself. I haven’t started as many games as I’d like, but my win percentage when I’ve played is ridiculously high.”

Manchester United have won 14 of the 18 games Maguire has started under Ten Hag (78%).

Only Tyrell Malacia (83%) and Alejandro Garnacho (79%) have better win percentages for the club of those with 10 or more starts since the Dutchman was appointed.

In England terms, his record over the last year is P11 W8 D2 L1 F32 A7. He’s got a point.

But former Liverpool star Steve Nicol insists Maguire is “talking nonsense”, claiming “every time he’s stepped on the field recently he’s made a mistake.”

“What we just saw there is complete nonsense. That’s why we complain about stats. So because they win the game, you’ve been poor but they win the game that doesn’t mean you’re doing ok. Raya had a cleansheet against Man City, did he play well? No. Not one person said he played well. But on the stats, hallelujah he played great,” Nicol said.

“Maguire, he’s in the same boat. Did he forget he scored an own goal against Scotland? But they won the game, that doesn’t count. He’s talking nonsense. Everytime he’s stepped on the field recently he’s made a mistake.”

Meanwhile, former United star Lee Sharpe has branded the media coverage of Maguire “farcical”.

Sharpe said: “I feel sorry for the bloke, to be fair, if I’m honest. The amount of criticism from the press, the media and social media has been unprecedented.

“You don’t turn into a bad player overnight. I know he’s made a few high-profile errors, but I still think he’s a good player. I still think he can defend, and I still think he’s good on the ball.

“It’s become a little bit farcical at times with the media following and coverage he’s getting every time he plays a game. They’re just waiting for him to make a mistake, and every mistake gets blown out of proportion.”