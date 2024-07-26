Man Utd: Maguire slams Ten Hag sack report as he admits rumours ‘did damage’ last season

Harry Maguire is one of the numerous players the Red Devils will consider selling this summer.

Harry Maguire insists claims that Man Utd could sack Erik ten Hag last season “did damage” to their performances on the pitch.

The Red Devils were poor last season as they could only manage an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League with reports for large chunks of the campaign that Ten Hag could be sacked.

But one report in particular seemed to confirm Ten Hag’s departure at the end of the season with journalist Jacob Steinberg claiming that even victory in the FA Cup final ‘would not save’ the Dutchman’s job as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS looked to make a change.

However, Man Utd beat Man City in the final to lift their second piece of silverware since Ten Hag arrived at the club in 2022 and INEOS subsequently chose to stick with him as they look to rebuild the Premier League club.

And Man Utd defender Maguire seemed to criticise the report in The Guardian from Steinberg as “really poor” and insisted that the speculation throughout the season was unhelpful.

Maguire said: “It was tough. Some of the things that came out in the lead-up to the cup final were really poor, I felt. He handled it brilliantly, to be honest. He just took each day as it comes.

“We didn’t see anything different in the manager, so credit to him for the way he handled it – and all his staff as well – because there was so much uncertainty around the club. They didn’t know what was happening the following year.

“It probably did damage our performances and results throughout the season a little bit. Especially when it happened around that Christmas period when we really did fall off.

“But credit to the manager, the way that he handled it. To have the lead-up in the way that he did and to produce a performance like we did in the cup final and turn things around was really impressive.

“I don’t think he needed to (speak to the players about it). I think he handled it right. He just carried on day to day as he has been. Training and then preparing for the game as well as he could. He could have downed tools and maybe just thought his time was over, but he definitely didn’t do that.”

On celebrating their FA Cup win and not knowing if Ten Hag would be Man Utd manager next season, Maguire added: “It was so strange. No-one really knew what was going on. No-one had an assurance. But I think it’s the same as a player, it happens every summer at Manchester United. There are so many linked players, you don’t know.

“It was tough. If you asked the players, they’ll probably just say they didn’t really know because no-one really had a clue. But it was really impressive the way that he handled that week and took them (City) out with a victory against probably the best team in Europe at the moment.”

Ten Hag stripped Maguire of the Man Utd captaincy at the beginning of last season in favour of Bruno Fernandes but the Red Devils centre-back was pleased to see the Dutchman keep his job.

Man Utd defneder Maguire continued: “Yeah, definitely. We have a good relationship. There’s a lot of respect there. He’s always been respectful throughout his time with me.

“When he changed captain, it was really disappointing on behalf of myself, but it’s part and parcel of football. You have so many ups and so many downs, you’ve just got to maintain that respect. We have a bond and we respect each other highly enough to make the relationship work and we get on really well.

“He has shown we can beat the top teams and we have won two trophies in two years. The first season was really good, last season wasn’t.

“Last season was tough for Erik as well. There was so much uncertainty and the amount of injuries was freakish really. I am pretty confident that won’t happen this season. We have faith in the management team and the additions he has made are really good as well.

“Erik’s first year, we had a lot more consistency but last year the consistency was really poor. We would have a good performance and then tail off and we didn’t find the answer to it.

“I don’t want to make up excuses but the constant injuries and changing the team and changing formations, changing the back line, it just didn’t really help anyone to settle.

“It wasn’t because he was pushing us too hard in training. He actually backed off us in the end because there were so many injuries we couldn’t afford to lose any more.

“I don’t know why. For me, I have not had muscle injuries all my career and then last season I picked up two or three. A lot of teams last year struggled. It might have been with the World Cup in the middle of the season.

“From the start of the season, there was all that added time that was making games 100 minutes long. It might have all added up, but it’s hard to put your finger on it. People can always point at things and say “training regimes” and “people aren’t fit enough”. It is tough.

“But it was a big performance in the Cup Final for everyone who played. It was a thoroughly deserved win and it just showed we have the players and the capabilities to play against the best teams.”